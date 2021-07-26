Person hit with nunchucks during park fight

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a reported assault after someone was hit in the face with nunchucks when a fight broke out at Discovery Park Sunday, according to sheriff’s officials.

The incident was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the park on the 27500 block of Canyon View Drive first as a fight in progress, before being upgraded to an assault with a deadly weapon, according to Lt. James Royal of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Two men were reportedly fighting when one was struck in the face with what he said were nunchucks, Royal said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were called to the park by SCV Sheriff’s Station officials for the reported assault, according to supervisor Melanie Flores, treating the man at the scene, Royal added.

The victim, who reportedly had bruising and swelling around his nose and eyes and some lacerations, declined transport, according to Royal.

The suspect remained outstanding as of Sunday evening, Royal said.