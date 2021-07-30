SENSES block parties return to Main Street

Following a year of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita’s SENSES block parties will soon make their return to Main Street in Old Town Newhall. In August, September and October, residents can enjoy live music, food trucks and themed activities in a festive, adult setting.

SENSES returns Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. with a ‘Sports of All Sorts’ block party, featuring a smorgasbord of games and sporting activities.

Take a trip to Downtown Las Vegas as Old Town Newhall transforms into Fremont Street at 7 p.m. Sept. 16. Try your luck at outdoor casino games and enjoy live entertainment, iconic Vegas thrills and adult beverages from the on-street bar.

Stroll down Scarecrow Alley at the Harvest Festival on Oct. 21, also beginning at 7 p.m. Enter the scarecrow decorating contest for a chance to win a prize or spice things up with a game of pumpkin bowling and a cup of cider.

For more information about the SENSES block parties, visit the city of Santa Clarita Events page on Facebook.