Silencil Review – Legit Natural Ingredients or Alarming Side Effects?

Continuous ringing, buzzing, humming, hissing, and other noises in one or both ears, leading to migraines, headaches, brain disorders, mental fatigue, etc., are very common. While the assumption is that there is an ear infection, this is not the case. This feeling is known as Tinnitus, which is caused by exposure to loud noise over a long period of time, age-related issues, wax in the ears, or medical issues, etc. While there are recommended temporary measures such as relaxing, sleeping, avoiding stress, therapy, counseling, using antidepressants, and endless visits to the doctor, etc., to help cope with Tinnitus, these may not be of much help in the long run. The good news is that there is a solution in the form of a supplement for this discomfort that will permanently restore hearing. This product is known as Silencil.

About Silencil

Silencil is a new dietary supplement specifically made to heal Tinnitus and improve brain health. The product is clinically proven and has undergone intensive tests and research by a tinnitus sufferer. The supplement is a 100% all-natural composition made with various ingredients aimed at silencing and addressing the symptoms. Tinnitus symptoms are believed to be from the ears, but in fact, they are a result of an inflammation of the brain. Silencil deals with the root cause of Tinnitus by providing protection and effects, which are life-changing.

Ingredients of Silencil

Silencil is a blend of 28 ingredients, and each has been selected carefully for safety and efficiency. Here are some of the most crucial ingredients in the formula:

Rhodiola

Rhodiola is a flowering plant that originated from North America, Europe, and Asia. This ingredient is a potent stress reliever and helps manage the release of the stress hormone cortisol, controls anxiety, fights lethargy, and improves brain well-being.

Hawthorn Berry

Hawthorn berry is a herb and an antioxidant and is believed to have originated from North America. The herb has anti-inflammatory properties and fights free radicals and keeps inflammation down. This ingredient improves the circulation of blood by ensuring that blood and oxygen flow freely to the brain. This prevents inflammation

Skullcap

Skullcap is a flowering plant whose origin is North America. The ingredient helps ease the effects of anxiety and insomnia and works as a relaxant and an anti-inflammatory, which eases headaches, calms mental pains and reduces cholesterol levels.

Oat Straw

Oat Straw is a type of grass traditionally used as Chinese medicine for a long period of time. The ingredient is known to address many illnesses like soothing depression, anxiety, balancing emotions, enhancing mental clarity, reducing inflammation, improving the nervous system, and stabilizing blood sugar levels. Straw oat is used in Silencil for nervous system effects.

GABA

GABA’s scientific name is Gamma-Aminobutyric acid and is an amino acid with intense effects on mental health. GABA is distinctive in effects of mental health, improves mood, and reduces anxiety. The ingredient enhances the release of serotonin which helps in stabilizing hormones.

Mucuna Pruriens

Mucuna Pruriens is a herbal legume native to tropical Asia and Africa and widely cultivated and naturalized. The ingredient is used for nervous disorders, is also an aphrodisiac, stimulates sleep, controls the circulation of blood to the eyes, strengthens neurotransmitters, and enhances moods by releasing dopamine, also known as happy hormones.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is a herb whose origin is North Africa and India and is known for the ayurvedic properties. The ingredient helps lower the blood levels, and the after-effects of stress deal with mental health issues and combats stress symptoms.

In addition to the above ingredients, Vitamins B1, B2, B6, C, and potassium are also added to enhance the effect of the product.

How does Silencil Work?

Silencil capsule is a composition of highly formulated ingredients to tackle brain inflammation and improve brain health to completely end Tinnitus and is even reviewed in the Yahoo here. The blend of the nutrients helps to clear inflammation of the brain, which is the root cause of Tinnitus. Inflammation may also cause damage to nerves which results in humming and ringing noises from the ear. Upon eliminating the inflammation from the brain, the nerve cells begin to heal and recover their strength and neural network are rejuvenated. The brain and mind become alert, more focused, sleep better, and improve memory. Due to the health benefits of all the nutrients, the overall health of the body will improve.

How to use Silencil

· Anyone above the age of 18 can consume the supplement.

· Can be consumed by adults suffering from tinnitus and memory issues.

· No specific diet restrictions.

· Pregnant and nursing mothers should keep off from the product.

· Take the supplement consistently on a daily basis.

· Can be used by both men and women.

· Consume enough water.

· If under medication, kindly consult the doctor.

· Changes are individual and are determined by many factors.

· Follow directions on the label.

Dosage

Take 1 capsule of Silencil daily water. For maximum effect and best results, take the supplement at the same time each day and for a period not less than 80 days.

Benefits of Silencil

Minimizes brain inflammation: The supplement reduces inflammation in the brain by decreasing swelling and reducing the damage of the nerve cells, stops electrical impulses, unwanted vibrations, and decreases noise.

Energizes the body: The vitamins and minerals in the supplement turn the food consumed into energy which is crucial for heart function and for control of energy levels in the body.

Heals the brain: The product helps heal the brain cells as the inflammation decreases. This ensures that the brain starts to recover from any damages caused and improves physical and mental health.

Improves brain health: Silencil improves mental acuity as the target is to deal with Tinnitus which occurs in the brain. This culminates in improved brain health as a whole, resulting in better focus and sharper memory.

Shields brain damage: The supplement protects the brain from further damage and other disorders and ensures that no more damage will be caused. This lowers the chances of developing memory loss or dementia.

Enhances general mental well-being: Silencil generally improves the overall mental health resulting in more vibrancy, alertness, good moods, improvement of sleep pattern, etc.

Side effects of Silencil

There are no reported side effects of Silencil.

Purchase and Price

Silencil is available for purchase at the manufacturer’s site and the prices are discounted at 10% as follows:

1 bottle at $69 – small shipping fee.

3 bottles at $177 – No shipping fee.

6 bottles at $294 – No shipping fee.

Money-Back Guarantee & Refund Policy

Should a customer not be satisfied with the product, there is a 60-day money guarantee and refund policy for both used and unused capsules. Contact the manufacturer via the support team on the official website.

FAQ’s

Q: Can Silencil pills be taken by everyone?

A: Silencil pills can be taken by adults hurting from tinnitus symptoms. However, nursing and pregnant mothers, underage children and anyone with any underlying conditions is advised to seek a doctor’s consent.

Q: Can one take Silencil with other supplements?

A: There is no harm in using Silencil with other supplements due to the natural composition. However, a medical professional’s decision may be necessary for any uncertainty.

Q: How long does the product take to work?

A: Silencil works fast to reduce inflammation in the brain. The ringing noises will reduce almost immediately after consumption. This is not an instant revamp of the system. However, the long-term and permanent impact will be felt gradually by consistent consumption.

Q: Can Silencil be purchased from pharmacies or other retail outlets?

A: Silencil can only be purchased on the manufacturer’s official website.

Q: Are there any negative interactions with Silencil?

A: Silencil is non – GMO and 100% all-natural and does not contain any toxins, fillers, additives, or preservatives. Therefore, there are no chances of any side effects or allergies.

Q: Is there a need for a prescription when buying Stencil?

A: There is no need for a prescription as the supplement can be purchased online. Should one have medical conditions, seek a doctor’s permission.

Pros of Silencil

· Safe to use as the products are 100% natural.

· Restores energy levels previously crippled by Tinnitus.

· The product is completely Non-GMO.

· Completely restores hearing and memory.

· Restores memory, mental clarity, and focus.

· The consumer is more confident as they can converse confidently.

· The brain cells are made strong.

· May restore sexual dysfunction caused by Tinnitus.

· Easy to administer.

· Does not contain toxic chemicals.

· High quality and uncompromised formula.

· Added benefits to the body from the formula.

· Secure buying process and check out page.

Cons of Silencil

There are no reported or known side effects.

Conclusion

Only Silencil can eliminate that uncomfortable buzzing, dizziness, lack of focus and clarity, and memory loss. Other products deal with the issue by suppressing the noises, but Silencil attacks from the root thereby, completely dismantling the cause of the problem. Enjoy the discounted rate of Silencil during this unpredictable economic time. The package will be at your doorstep within no time. Don’t let this great awakening pass by.