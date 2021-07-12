Skyline X Drone Reviews (Update): Do Not Buy Skyline Drone Until You Read This!

For over 550 hours of research and thorough reviews of latest drones and consultation with experts for skyline X drone reviews, we came up with this post about the skyline drone.

There are lots of cheap knock offs drones which promise to give you incredible shots under delivers on it’s advertising claims. So, we took our time to review Skyline X Drone to ensure you don’t loose your money for craps.

According to numerous verified skyline X Drone customer reviews, skyline drone has 656 positive reviews at the moment. If you seek for a drone that is lightweight and durable, skyline x drone may just be all you need.

If you have ever experienced those mouth-gaping drone shots of dream camps and vacations and big-time sporting events on social media, and thought they were captured by hi-tech drones costing $1,000’s of dollars you, you are definitely not the only one with that assumption.

However, the truth is that most times, those outstanding shots are filmed using mini ‘pocket’ drones that cost less than $100!

This secret is what you should know, especially if you desire to take your personal or professional images and videos to an enviable height, or just to have more fun or become outstanding. To achieve any of these, you need incredible images and videos.

There are numerous applications for drones, and interestingly, more applications are still trooping in as many more users of drones are continually requesting for it. There is something for everyone in the drone world.

Ranging from business, to photography, to consumer use, to military training camps, to using a drone for fun, and what have you. There is interestingly something in the world of drones for just anyone, and Skyline drone is fast becoming a household name in modern technology world, and generations have wholly and rapidly embraced this new trend.

Skyline X Drone Reviews – Features, Benefits, Specifications, Pricing, Pros & Cons, Customer Reviews, Official Website, etc.

According to drone experts, and some others we reached out to for the skyline drone review, skyline x drone can be used in different modes and occasions. It can be used in panorama mode or slo-mo mode. It has an increased flying time compared to other drones and an excellent gravity sensor.

Drones have deeply penetrated the technology world with an ever-increasing consumer use. Individuals and businesses are taking advantage of the awesome powers of this technology to optimize their service and maximize efficiency and delivery system or to have fun.

As you already know, Amazon has a project that is working on the use of drone technology to optimize and maximize its delivery services. Working with a drone that delivers goods efficiently for Amazon is remarkably interesting. Life will definitely become more stress-free, and fun with this little but powerful technology.

There are many considerable basic uses for drones, and there are also highly creative ideas that one can make out of a drone. People get to have fun with drones, and this is not just for adults alone. Even kids can practice with this technology and become more creative with them.

Asides from the fun aspect of operating a drone, one can create lingering and lasting memories when they capture amazing and mouth-gaping aerial photographs and videos.

This Skyline X drone review article is aimed at providing the necessary details and reviews of the product to guide buyers’ choices and decisions.

What is the Skyline X drone?

The Skyline X drone is a compact and efficient quadcopter with a modern design, made for users who love capturing beautiful, spectacular, wide angled, high-definition aerial photographs and videos.

Contrary to common beliefs and opinions of portable drones being just toys, the Skyline X drone has numerous great features that the user can greatly benefit from, and this puts it far apart from toy views.

One of such great Features is the flight time of about 30 minutes which is superb. The user gets much fun time to capture and record beautiful aerial shots with this drone.

It is also worthy of mention in this Skyline drone review that it is just a simple-designed quadcopter that even amateur operators in the drone world can operate with ease. It can be operated and controlled with a mobile app or its remote control.

Whichever way the user finds more convenient to operate it is fine, but the options are always available.

With some leading industry features like the 4k camera, unmatched speed, maneuverability, and automatic stabilization capabilities, the Skyline X is exactly what anyone needs for making insanely cool videos just from it’s very first use.

The drone is amazingly fast considering its size. It flies at a speed of up to 19meters per second with a top transmission distance of 4km. It also has In-built pre-programmed cameras like the boomerang and asteroid k, so even a technical novice can have professional quality footage with just a click of a button.

The Skyline X drone has extra blades for replacement in case of any damage to the blades. However, users should be cautious when fixing the blades. Instructions for fixing the blades as contained in the manual should be meticulously followed to avoid the risk of easy or quick damage due to poor fixing.

The speed and direction should be regulated in a manner that ensures the blades do not collapse into other structures and get broken or damaged. In case the blade gets damaged, one can simply follow the instructions as to replacement to replace them with the spare one.

How does Skyline X Drone work?

The skyline X drone has a simple build and user-friendly features that even an amateur in the drone world can use without hiccups. Apart from the simple design, it contains a detailed user-friendly manual detailing a step-by-step instruction on how to get the best out of the drone.

Skyline drone functions in two ways, and one can operate the drone using any of the two ways and get it flying once it is out of the box.

The first mode of operation is the use of the remote control. The remote control has instructions written on them, and it is quite easy to follow the commands and get the drone flying and taking beautiful aerial shots.

In addition, the Skyline X drone can be operated using a downloadable application to a smartphone following the instructions to get the drone up and flying. It has an easy user-friendly interface and is quite easy to set up.

A complete package of the Skyline X drone has 4 propeller blades that can navigate speedily through the sky. The screwdriver provided in the skyline drone set can be used to fix and tighten the blades. Once the blades are tightly fixed, it is ready to rock the skies and capture scenic and panoramic pictures straight on.

The high-definition wide angle camera of the skyline x drone can capture a 360-degree panoramic shot and give one amazing result. The 12-megapixel camera of the skyline drone ensures that the quality is uncompromised.

When the skyline x drone gets into the air, one can control the range of flight of the drone using the available options on the settings bar. The altitudinal limit one can fly the drone is adjustable. Altogether, the Skyline drone can be launched up to a height of 70 to 80 meters.

By connecting the Skyline X drone to the mobile application, one can receive live updates on its position and possible obstacles during flight, if any. The location of the skyline x drone can be tracked using the GPS technology. One can always be aware of the exact location of the drone. This reduces the risk of losing the drone or it is getting lost or flying away.

Skyline X Drone Specifications

Frequency: 2.4GHz

Gyro: 6axis

Battery life: high

Flight time: high

FPV range: approx. 30m

R/C distance: 80-100m

Drone battery: 1 x 3.7v 500mah LIPO (included)

Running time: 15-31 minutes

Remote control battery: 3 x 1.5AA batteries (not included)

Chargeable/Charging time: 60-70 minutes

Skyline Drone Features:

Skyline Drone has Features which ranges from how foldable it is, it’s HD Photos Experience, etc.

Skyline is a Foldable Drone:

The flexible and foldable blades make the drone compact, small, portable, lightweight, and easy to carry about. It requires not much space and I doesn’t weigh much. It can simply be stored almost anywhere.

It has HD Photos and Video Experience:

it has an amazing 4K Ultra HD picture and a stunning video quality with amazing clarity, deep contrast, and vivid nice colors. Experience the mouth-gaping beauty in all ultra-high-definition moment.

Skyline Drone has Increased Flying Time:

The drone is equipped exceptionally with an increased battery capacity. One can capture up to sixty minutes of video before the need for recharging arises.

It has Gravity Sensor:

it has a good electronic image stabilization and its altitude holding in built features enables beginners to film and fly like professionals right from the very first flight.

It has Slo-mo Mode:

Slow motion videos are just it. The game changing feature of the skyline x drone allows you to capture nice footages of moving and flying objects and gives you an unlimited array of potential for your videos. Every video looks incredible and beautiful in slow-motion!

Skyline X Drone Reviews – It has Panorama Mode-

With a range of over 3,000 (three thousand) feet, the Skyline X drone creates stunning scenic and amazing shots from unique, sound, and magical vintage points and perspectives you’ve never witnessed or seen before.

Skyline X Drone has Unique Functions:

it can be flown sideways, it has three speed modes, a led light, headless mode, Wi-Fi FPV function, take off/land, forward/backward, left/right. It has no “follow me” function!

What Does the Skyline Drone Package come with?

A Skyline X drone

A USB cable (for charging)

One LIPO battery (500mah)

A Remote control

One Screwdriver

Four protective covers

Four spare rotors

An instruction manual

What makes Skyline X drone unique?

Skyline X drone has a flexible, compact design that allows it maneuver the sky and possible obstacles effortlessly. The strong wind resistance feature of the Skyline X drone enables it make a smooth move through the air. It’s operation is not complicated. It can easily maneuver through narrow and congested spaces where ordinary movement is not possible.

The unique compact design of the skyline x drone enables users reach towering heights and capture the beautiful world scenes from above.

The many in-built features of the Skyline X drone ensures highly efficient results with optimal level quality videos and images. One can operate and fly the Skyline X drone for as long as 30 minutes. The flying time is unique compared to other drone cameras out there. This review of the skyline x drone contains comments of delighted and content customers who obviously got more than their expectations from using the Skyline drone.

Skyline X drone Benefits

There are obviously numerous benefits one can derive from a drone camera and they are even more when the drone possesses advanced features that helps maximize the benefits. Some of the benefits of Skyline X drone are:

Amazing Aerial Photography: Apart from being extremely portable, Skyline X drone captures amazing shots and videos of an extremely high digital quality – 4k. Most people purchase drones for just pictures and videos.

These days, practically all families pride in owning a drone for taking beautiful family pictures and capturing those amazing family timeouts. However, the question is: how many of those drones in the market can assure great and quality pictures at an affordable price? how many of them are not complicated enough and can be used safely by kids without being hurt or being damaged?

Skyline X drone proves to be the solution to the aforementioned questions. It’s a drone one can safely rely on when speaking of quality photos and videos at a pocket friendly price with guaranteed portability and top- notch design for both indoor and outdoor purposes.

The Skyline X drone is built to adapt effectively to both indoor and outdoor environments. The brushed motor type design allows a seamless flight without any hitches.

The brushed version is adequately equipped with a camera that has deep clarity and precision in capturing photographs and scenic shots. the specs also have a WiFi app control system. One can also use of the available first-person view (FPV) or remote-person view (RPV) settings together with Wi-Fi FPV. It is built to enable one to have a clear picture from a straight perspective.

Compact and portable: The uniquely designed Skyline X drone is portable and lightweight, in addition to its great ability to transverse heights. Regardless of the compactness, it is still structured to deliver excellently and produce efficient results. There is virtually no limit to what one can achieve with this precision, top quality technology. it enables one to take superb quality action shots from towering heights. The full HD 720p camera captures the panoramic beauty of places with utmost clarity and precision of focus.

Versatility: The Skyline drone is engineered to be compatible with all kinds of software. It has special features that supports all android software ranging from the 2.2 version to its latest version. Virtually all apple devices with the 5.1.1 version or above of the IOS system can use the Skyline X drone effectively. This implies that the drone can serve a larger audience. The Skyline X drone is built with a cordless motor 0720 with top notch working properties.

Easy to operate: The operation and control of the Skyline X drone can be done using a mobile app or its remote control which makes its operation easy and efficient. To put the drone to use with a smartphone, instantly connect the Skyline X drone to the phone by installing the JY UFO app. The app. Is readily available for download From the Google play store, and it is extremely easy to use.

With just a download click from google play store, your Skyline is ready for use. One can as well take advantage of the QR code on the user manual to scan and download the app. By following these easy steps, you will be able to fly your Skyline X drone and create beautiful memories.

Is the Skyline Drone Good?

The Skyline x Drone is the perfect, compact, portable, and lightweight aerial camera you can ever get. This pocket-friendly device weighs slightly 85 grams and has a good and accurate performance level with assured quality shots. This Skyline drone review affirms that this drone will definitely make your dream of capturing scenic photo memories a reality.

If your desire is to have a lightweight drone with amazing features, sharp contrast and quality results, Skyline x drone is just the best available choice for you. With all the designer features like the 4k Ultra HD and increased flying time available for a pocket friendly price.

Skyline X drone Reviews – Pros

For this skyline drone review, we analysed both the pros and cons. the underlisted are the pros and cons derivable from using the latest skyline x drone.

Commendable flight speed: Skyline X drone has a superb maximum speed that is adjustable. One can select a favorable speed from the Pretoria of speed options and focus more on capturing beautify aerial photographs other than channeling energies on controlling the drone speed. this ensures that one has adequate control over the drone and its speed.

Captures wide angle: The Skyline X drone has defied the age long belief that wider angles can only be captured by professional heavy drones. With its compact and efficient design, the skyline x not only captures wide angles and aerial shots, but also gives you all your preferred shots from any angle of your choice.

Good flight time: The Skyline X drone has a high flight time that is swift enough to cover 12 meters per second. Its transmission range is up to 2km, and it has a lasting battery efficiency added to the advantage of the time of flight. These features give users a safe interval, and once the drone is recharged to full capacity, it becomes ready to capture amazing moments.

Flight stability: The Skyline X drone has an efficient flight stability that can adapt in slightly harsh weather conditions. However, it is advised against flying the drone or any drone for that matter in unfavorable weather conditions. On a specific cool day, users can simply relax and focus on their art of recording and flying without entertaining any fear of losing their drones or it is crashing suddenly.

Amazing size and design: it is majorly the belief and assumption by many who have not handled a drone before, that they are complicated, massive flying camera devices and is therefore a thing for big guys only. This assumption is not the case with the Skyline X drone. Even though it has many awesome features, it is portable, light weight and compact, with a sweet design that suits modern taste.

It is also durable and is not easily damaged.

Simple device control: The Skyline X drone comes with a simple remote control that is equipped with two sticks and relevant buttons that enables one have a controlled and flexible steering while in operation. The Skyline X drone also relates with a smartphone.

It’s in-built Wi-Fi connection allows it to be used with an application that virtually all smartphone users can easily install and operate. This makes the Skyline X drone operation extremely easy and efficiently driven.

The operating speed: The Skyline X drone is beautifully engineered to give the user complete control and mastery of it. He has the option of selecting the speed limit they want to fly on, depending on what they are working on or recording. This feature enables users to have a sweet time recording precision and ensures they do not miss out on anything they were hoping or seeking to capture.

Impressive modes: The Skyline X drone is built with different modes for flying and capturing/recording. It also comes with a user guide that assists users with a step-by-step description of how to operate each mode. One very necessary and useful mode is the altitude hold mode. With this mode, the drone’s location and altitude can be held or locked in place, then the drove hovers in that same direction or spot, capturing beautiful photos and recording awesome HD videos.

Long battery life: One is assured of up to 60 minutes of flight time with a prolonged battery life with which to record some incredible images and shots. You are assured of capturing up to 60 minutes of video before the need to recharge it arises.

Gravity effect: the strong gravity sensor incorporated in the Skyline X drone enables it identify objects on the ground and also helps with it’s detection and maneuvering abilities. It can maneuver through obstacles during flight, therefore averting a possible collision. The electronic footage stabilization and the altitude holding feature allows beginners/amateurs to fly and film like professionals right from their very first flight.

4k full HD, 5G WIFI, 12-megapixel camera: with it’s 5G WiFi speed connection, you are sure of viewing real time footages, capturing incredible pictures and shooting professional quality 4k videos from your very first flight.

OVER 3000-foot range: with a range of over half a mile, not only will you take amazing photos from angles you never imagined, you can change your perspective of the world with just a panoramic shot with the skyline x. You can also change the videos you make and make new ones. You can literally have a “bird’s eye view of the worlds beauty with this drone.”

Six axis self-alignment: equipped with an automatic self-stabilization technology, the drone records sleek and crisp video footage and reduces blurry images and videos on every flight.

The Follow Me feature: this feature implies that you do not need to be glued to your controller or ask someone to film you. you can easily video and film yourself while your videos look like you have a personal professional film crew that moves with you everywhere.

Skyline X Drone Review – Cons

Limited Stock: as stated on the manufacturer’s official website, there is an increased demand of the skyline x drone, and this implies that the produced quantity will soon be bought out. Anyone who wants to purchase a skyline drone is encouraged to do so quickly.

It is a digital product: The Manufacturers of skyline drone made it clear that it has not licensed any offline transaction of any kind. Therefore, there is no existing offline retail or wholesale store that deals on the skyline drone. Beware of where and from whom you purchase the skyline x drone from. This Skyline drone cannot be bought from any other online store or website other than that of the manufacturer.

The discount is only valid for a few days: Anyone who wishes to visit the skyline drone official website and claims the current promotional bonus is expected to immediately process their payment. Otherwise, the person might forfeit his/her discount.

Where to buy Skyline X drone and pricing?

Presently, one can only buy the drone from the official product website. This is the best and safest place to place your order. It as well gives one the assurance and opportunity to make a choice from the available buying options and to qualify for bonuses and discounts. The most accessible and hitch free mode of facilitating a purchase is by visiting the official website of the company.

At the time of penning down this article, the Skyline X drone is presently sold at a 50% discount rate, and can be claimed on the official product site. You can purchase two and get one free or at a discounted price.

Purchasing from the official website gives one the opportunity of understanding the return and money back policy and the steps involved in returns. A 30-day money-back guarantee is usually attached to each skyline x drone.

There are basically four purchase options that users can select from:

1 SK x Quadcopter Drone

1 x Transmitter / Controller

1 x Rechargeable Drone Battery

Charging Cable

User Manual

Price — $99.99

3 Skyline x Quadcopter Drones

3 x Transmitter/Controllers

3 x Rechargeable drone batteries

3 Charging cables

3 User Manuals

Price– $197

5 Skyline x Quadcopter Drones

5 x Transmitter/Controllers

5 x Rechargeable drone batteries

5 Charging cables

5 User Manuals

Price — $297

Skyline Drone Customer Reviews

Skyline x drone has garnered some good customer reports from our online reviews.

“Whether you’re just a beginner or a more experienced flier who uses it for business and media, the Skyline Drone is an incredible technology that can take your videos to an enviable height.”

– James P. | Ft. Myers, FL

“Drones are getting more advanced and sophisticated, and they are as well dropping in price with each passing day. However, getting a drone with a high-quality camera that creates amazing aerial photos and video like this at this price is impracticable and impossible. Skyline Drone is one of the best drones in the market with a pocket friendly price and great value. 5 stars Review!”

– Bob C. | Breckenridge, CO

“I feel like using the skyline drone for everything. I have had it for less than 2 weeks and have already taken shots of my daughter riding her bike without training wheels for the first time, found a ball she launched onto the roof few weeks ago, and helped my manager with filming some promotional adverts and videos for the company. I haven’t crashed it yet!”

– Jillian R. | New York, NY

“This weekend, we took Skyline drone on the boat and took great shots of everyone skiing and riding the raft! I can’t wait to fly skyline x during the holidays!”

– Rodney H. | Joliet, IL

“I love taking my skyline x drone to the beach both at sunrise and sunset. It sure gives you a bird’s eye view of the entire ocean. You really view things from their perspective. When the drone is far enough over the water, all the people appeared like little dots walking along water. The lights of skyline X reflects crystal clear on water. The 4K Ultra HD is really nice.”

– Dale B. | San Diego, CA

Skyline Drone Frequently Asked Questions Reviews

Below are some frequently asked questions about Skyline Drone Reviews. After several interviews with some customers, we arrived with these answers that will address any difficulty you might encounter about this latest Skyline x drone.

How Long Does Skyline X Drone Take to Charge?

The skyline x drone takes about 60-70 minutes to full charge.

Can You Fine Tune the Balance of Skyline Drone?

You can of course offset the balance of the skyline drone by pressing the Fine-tune button to adjust or correct the orientation.

Does Skyline Drone Have Altitude Hold?

With a good atmospheric pressure and one key set high, you can accurately lock the height and location of the skyline drone. when stably secured this way, it hovers from any angle you direct while making convenient shootings.

Does Skyline Drone Have FPV (First Person View) Capability?

The skyline Drone Wi-fi real-time transmission FPV system can connect your phone with the drone and the view will be displayed directly on your phone. With this feature, you get to enjoy the world above the horizon, create panoramic photos and record stunning videos for memories.

Skyline X Drone Review – Conclusion

Skyline X drone is essentially built for any individual who might wish to own a drone, especially amateurs. The drone that is built with portability in mind. It takes great pictures and videos that can serve great and important purposes from wide angles.

Many skyline drone reviews affirm that this drone functions efficiently. On the basics, it makes no difference how old one is. Skyline X drone is definitely the best option. It is built for all ages since it incorporates basic and easy to use steps. Its beginner and user-friendly features are typical for an ideal drone for amateurs, even though it is also a quality drone for cutting edge users as well.

The Skyline X drone has many in-built features that ensures highly efficient results. It gives peak level quality videos and images. One can operate the drone for up to 30 minutes and capture the essence of scenic aerial photographs. This is absolutely a good feature considering its size and cost. Also, the flying speed is superb compared to other similar drone cameras in the market space.

