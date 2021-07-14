Small brush fire breaks out in Canyon Country

A brush fire broke out in Canyon Country early Wednesday afternoon, prompting a quick response from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire was first reported near the corner of Penlon Way and Soledad Canyon Road at approximately 1:28 p.m.

“The initial report was a small fire on the side of the road,” said Jonathan Matheny, a spokesman for the Fire Department. “Our first-in units reported a quarter-acre fire moving uphill.”

However, because of the quick response, the called-for response was downgraded as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

No structures were threatened as of the publication of this article.