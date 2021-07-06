Top 3 favourite MVP chances for the 2021 season

The NFL preseason is now well underway. All the rookies and superstars have come together as they plan their assault on the road to the Super Bowl. The league is littered with superstars with many MVP candidates across the country.

But who will be awarded the NFL's most prestigious personal accolade in the game? There are a host of players that at the time of writing can consider themselves a really good chance.

So with that being said, who exactly are the favorites for the MVP in season 2021? In this article, we will go through the top 3 players who are favorites to take home the award.

Patrick Mahomes (+400)

The gunslinger from Kansas City is the bookmaker’s favorite to take home the MVP award at the time of writing. It is hardly surprising when you consider he is one of, if not the best players in the NFL. In his last two years, Mahomes has won a Super Bowl ring and has made another Super Bowl matchup which he ultimately lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mahomes had a great season by his standards in 2020. He finished second in pass yards with 4,740, fourth in touchdowns with 38, and had the second-best QBR rating in the league with an 82.9 rating. If he puts up similar numbers in 2021, he could very well be on his way to another NFL MVP as well as another Super Bowl ring.

Aaron Rodgers (+1000)

This one is a little different. As at the time of writing, the whole NFL world is unsure where Rodgers will be playing in 2021. Ultimately Rodgers’ odds will still be rather good regardless of where he plays, simply because of his incredible talent.

However, if he does somehow manage to stay with the Green Bay Packers, then clearly Rodgers will be odds on to go back-to-back when it comes to winning the MVP award. Having players like Devante Adams, Aaron Jones, Robert Tonyan and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will certainly have Rodgers up the top of the betting not only for the MVP award but also as a Super Bowl chance in 2021. Ultimately where Rodgers ends up is anyone’s guess but make no mistake, no matter where he plays, he will be one of the favorites to win the 2021 MVP award.

Josh Allen (+1000)

The Buffalo Bills quarterback had a superb season last year. Leading the Bills to a division title and making it all the way to the AFC Championship game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite the loss, Allen did not lose any fans and many are expecting him to have a better year than he did previously. The Bills have retained wideout Stefon Diggs which is huge as he was Allen’s favorite target last season. Allen is a good value to take home the MVP award in 2021.