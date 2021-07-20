Train hits unoccupied vehicle stuck on tracks in Newhall

A Metrolink train struck an unoccupied vehicle that was stuck on the tracks in Newhall Monday night.

The train emergency was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. on the tracks near the intersection of Newhall and Railroad avenues, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Franklin Lopez.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies respond to a traffic collision in which a Metrolink train struck a vehicle on the tracks late Monday night. July 20, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Original reports indicated the train was on fire, but arriving units reported there was no fire, Lopez said.

No patients were transported and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Upon arrival, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies located a man who reportedly smelled strongly of alcohol, according to station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies conduct a breathalyzer test on a driver following a traffic collision in which a Metrolink train struck a vehicle on the tracks late Monday night. July 20, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Deputies conducted standardized field sobriety tests and confirmed the man was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, Arriaga said.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Arriaga added.

The Metrolink AV Line 231 to Lancaster was back on the move by midnight and delayed 75 minutes due to the incident, according to Metrolink officials.

Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department attach a cable to a car stuck on railroad tracks that was involved in a collision with a train Monday night. July 19, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Firefighters respond following a traffic collision in which a Metrolink train struck a vehicle on the tracks late Monday night. July 20, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.