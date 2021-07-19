UPDATE: Coroner IDs body found in Newhall parking lot

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the man found unresponsive in a car in a Newhall shopping center parking lot Sunday afternoon.

Rey Moldanado Jr., 49, of Valencia, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman with the coroner’s office.

The incident was first reported around 12:45 p.m. Sunday when L.A. County Fire Department personnel responded to the parking lot, near the intersection of Lyons Avenue and Orchard Village Road for a person possibly unconscious in a vehicle, according to fire supervisor Melanie Flores.

The call type was then changed to a full arrest, with Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies called in to assist, Flores said.

Lt. James Royal of the SCV Sheriff’s Station confirmed that sheriff’s deputies responded to the location and found a deceased person, referring all further comment to the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau.