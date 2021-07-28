USA Olympic Recap for Tuesday, July 27

By Ryan Menzie

For The Signal

As of Tuesday morning, Team USA had won 25 total medals, surpassing China for the No. 1 spot.

China was right behind with 21 medals, followed by Japan and the Russian Olympic Committee, with each having 18 total medals. Japan led all countries in gold medals with 10, followed by the USA and China, each with nine, and the Russian Olympic Committee with seven.

After a seemingly slow start for Team USA, there’s still plenty of competition left to go. Here’s a brief recap of how the Santa Clarita Valley Olympians, and the rest of Team USA, are doing so far:

Santa Clarita Athletes

Abbey Weitzeil, who has already won bronze in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay on Sunday, will look to continue her success on Wednesday in the women’s 100-meter freestyle.

The USA men’s volleyball team, which features SCV natives David Smith and Kyle Ensing, will have an opportunity to bounce back Wednesday against Tunisia, after a tough 3-1 (23-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-23) loss to the Russian Olympic Committee on Monday.

The city of Santa Clarita still awaits Allyson Felix’s first chance of competition which will begin Tuesday, Aug. 3. Felix will first be competing in the women’s 400m relay.

Notable Team USA achievements

Of the top stories coming from team USA, 24-year-old gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the team competition due to the emotional toll she has experienced during the Olympics. Biles is widely regarded as the greatest gymnast of all time after winning five medals in the Rio Olympics (four gold and one bronze). Performing without Biles, her teammates won the silver medal in the women’s team competition on Tuesday.

Seventeen-year-old Lydia Jacoby shocked the Olympic world when she won gold in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke Tuesday. Jacoby made her hometown of Seward, Alaska, proud not only of being the first Olympic athlete to win gold from Alaska, but also the state’s first-ever Olympic swimmer.

Thirty-two-year-old Katie Zaferes won bronze in the women’s triathlon Tuesday, making her only the third American woman ever to win a medal in the sport. Zaferes finished behind Berlin’s double triathlon champion Flora Duffy and Great Britain’s Georgia Taylor-Brown.