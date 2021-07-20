Valladares helps pair Amazon, American Family Funding, Carbon Health for vaccine clinic

A free vaccine clinic welcomed Santa Clarita Valley residents to get first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine all day Saturday at a Valencia business.

The pop-up vaccine clinic was the result of collaboration between Amazon Studios and Carbon Health, which administered the vaccines.

The two companies partnered with the office of Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, to use the location.

Registered Nurse Trish Thuy Mai of Carbon Health prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at an all-day, pop-up vaccination site organized by Assembywoman Suzette Valladares which was held at American Family Funding in Valencia on Saturday, 0711721. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Amazon called (Valladares) because they knew (her) as a nonprofit leader, now (an) assemblywoman,” said Javier Reyes, a spokesperson with Valladares’ office. “She had a plethora of contacts in the community and that’s how she was able to connect (Amazon) with American Family Funding.”

Amazon Studios and Carbon Health estimated they would will administer up to 150 COVID-19 vaccinations per day, according to a press release.

“We’re at a critical point in the fight against this pandemic, and I’m excited to work with community partners to boost vaccination rates in our community. Every extra vaccine administered gets us closer to defeating COVID-19,” Valladares said in a prepared statement Friday.

The initiative, by Amazon Studios and Carbon Health, is planned to continue throughout the summer in communities across Los Angeles and New York and started earlier this month in Brooklyn.