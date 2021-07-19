Wires down, outage reported in Canyon Country

More than 1,500 customers were affected by a power outage in Canyon Country on Monday.

The outage was reported at approximately 10:45 a.m. near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Crossglade Avenue, and the Southern California Edison website had said that they were still analyzing the reason for the outage as of 11 a.m.

The outage was reportedly affecting 1,670 customers and the estimated time of restoration was 11:36 a.m.

A “wires down” call had been reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 10:53 a.m. on Luther Drive, and it involved a problem with some of Edison’s equipment, according to Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

No fire has been reported as a result of the equipment issue, Lopez said.