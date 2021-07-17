Woman fights deputies after damaging law office in Castaic

Deputies respond to a report of a woman breaking into a law office in Castaic and causing property damage. Photo courtesy of Austin Dave.
A woman was detained Friday on suspicion of fighting with sheriff’s deputies after breaking into a law office in Castaic and causing property damage.

The call was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday that a woman had broken into a law office on Turnberry Lane, according to officials.

Lt. Jonathan Hoyt of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said it was unclear if the woman was on drugs, experiencing a psychotic break or both, but confirmed she was destroying property inside a business.

“It’s under control, she is detained,” said Hoyt, adding that deputies on the scene called for paramedics.

Witnesses on the scene said the woman had reportedly struggled with deputies, biting at least one of them. She was also heard screaming about her family and being pregnant, witnesses said.

After receiving the call at 4:55 p.m., paramedics arrived on the scene and the woman was seen strapped to the ambulance gurney.

Officials at the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed Friday that she had required medical aid, and as of 5:30 p.m., one person required transportation to the hospital.

