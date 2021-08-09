9 Best Paying Freelancing Jobs to Pursue

Nowadays, freelancing is very popular among lots of people, especially those who are tired of working from 9 to 5.

You can easily find an alternative job in the freelance marketplace and become your own boss. Just choose the right industry for you, create your own schedule, and start working. This is the best way to enjoy a healthy, comfy, and stressless working life.

Of course, you want to do a freelancing job with a higher salary. You must be wondering which freelancing jobs are the most lucrative. Well, look no further! Here we will discuss the best paying freelancing jobs to pursue.

UX Designer

User experience (UX) designers are one of the most popular freelance jobs to pursue. UX designers are responsible for making sure a product provides the user with the best experience possible, from the design and usability of the product, to even the customer service and promotion of the product.

Many freelance advertisements are hiring UX designers with bachelor’s degrees in design, but if you have a great portfolio and some experience, you can also become a freelance UX designer and find a fantastic job.

Web Developer

Another in-demand freelance job is web programming, coding, and developing. Programming freelance jobs, mainly software and mobile app development, are the highest-paid ones. That’s because there aren’t many good coders, as it is a very difficult skill to master.

Today, many people want to start an online business, so they need a website or an app. If you are a qualified and experienced professional, there will be many jobs available to you.

Both front-end and back-end developers are in demand, especially those who are mastered in coding languages such as Phyton, Java, Ruby, and others.

Web designer

Web designers are also in demand in the freelance industry. Web designers’ responsibility is to create the design and layout of a website or web pages. You can find a job to create a new website, or to update an existing one.

Unlike with web development, you can actually become a web designer without any coding knowledge. You just need to become proficient with one of the many website building platforms available such as Wix or Squarespace, and you can start designing in no time!

Copywriter

The fastest and easiest way to become a freelancer is copywriting. Copywriting is also considered one of the easiest freelance jobs to start. There is no need for a specialized degree or technical background. Also, this is a great job if you want to earn a lot as a solo freelancer.

As a copywriter, you have to use persuasive writing to create content for website pages, blogs, high-quality articles, guides, descriptions for products, services, and so on.

The high-paid copywriters are direct response ones. Their goal is to write marketing material to get the reader to take action. For instance, sales video scripts, emails, and online sales pages are aimed to make the potential customer order a product, sign up for a webinar, etc.

To attract and make an impression you have to present a strong portfolio. Experience is also important.

SEO Specialist

Search engine optimization, or SEO in short, optimizes the content to appear at the top of search results. Usually, SEO specialists optimize the content for Google, but they also do the same for other search platforms, for instance, YouTube and others.

Online businesses pay freelancers a lot because when they rank high positions in search results, they generate leads and increase ROI.

Photographer and videographer

Being a freelancer doesn’t mean working entirely from home. Freelance photographers and videographers have to travel from one place to another to meet with their clients and do the photoshoot and video shoots.

Video content marketing is very popular nowadays, which is why this skill is in demand. If you can create excellent video content, optimize it for SEO, and attract the audience with fantastic ideas and marketing strategies, then you will earn a lot.

You can also consider video editing, as it has become one of the highest paid freelance jobs, as well.

Data Analyst

Many businesses, based on data, make essential organizational decisions, and generate new strategies to earn more money.

In this case, they need the help of data analysts. Freelance data analysts make the data into meaningful content, so the managers can work with it. In this industry, you are going to visualize the data into graphs and charts. You can do other types of projects, like data extraction and more.

Accountant

There is great demand for freelance accountants. As an accountant, you have to interpret the financial records and keep track of the financial transactions of the business. Your common duties will be, for instance, creating financial reports, making balance sheets, and others. You can work with multiple individuals, or for organizations and businesses.

Self-started accountants with bachelor’s degrees also can find a job as a freelancer.