Alive Reviews (TryAlive Weight Loss) Fake Pills or Legit Ingredients?

Alive (also known as TryAlive) is a dietary supplement that helps a person in losing and maintaining weight. According to the official website (tryalive.com), two capsules of this supplement are enough to start burning fat if used regularly. The company behind Alive weight loss supplement ensures using 100% natural ingredients in its formula, making it a risk-free and side-effect-free product.

What comes to your mind when you think about weight loss? Most people would say, a low-calorie diet and exercise. To some extent, it is true, but this approach does not work on every person, and weight loss is not as simple as it appears. It is a frustrating and tedious journey that can make anyone lose interest easily. This is why people often leave their weight loss journey mid-way and get back to the unhealthy lifestyle.

Wouldn’t it be better if you have a product that does all of this work for you without any struggle from your side? Is there any way to lose weight without compromising on leaving delicious foods and spending hours at the gym? Available for purchase at tryalive.com, Alive is a weight loss supplement that may help to make this dream come real.

Unlike other diet pills, it does not offer miraculous weight loss but promotes a natural and gradual way to lose weight. It is not an overnight thing, and one has to be consistent for months to see noticeable results from the weight loss journey with Alive pills.

But what is inside the Alive weight loss supplement? Does it really help in weight loss? How to believe it is a legit product and not a scam? Find out everything in this Alive review.

Alive Reviews

Alive is a dietary formula that is available online. It is made with natural ingredients like the green coffee bean, guarana, and many other ingredients with proven benefits for melting weight. It offers help to everyone who is struggling with his weight, irrespective of the difference between current weight and target weight.

TryAlive recommends taking two capsules with water after breakfast so that the effects can last all day. The natural ingredients target metabolism, regulate blood pressure, sugar levels, and make a person happy and active all day. It is just like taking a multivitamin pill that triggers various effects at the same time, with minimal individual effort.

It comes in a capsule form that is easy to swallow. There are 60 capsules in every bottle, and this one bottle is precisely one month’s dosage. It is currently in stock and available for immediate delivery at a discounted price.

Weight Loss With Alive Pills

Alive is advertised as a weight-loss supplement, but it’s real benefits are much more than that. Based on the information shared online, it uses the power of natural ingredients and triggers metabolism. For those who do not know, metabolism is the set of all digestive activities taking place inside the body. The Alive weight loss supplement works on this metabolism and supercharges it to a level that the body naturally starts losing weight.

All these functions of Alive pills are because of the carefully selected ingredients. The addition of ingredients like coffee bean extract and guarana ensures that it targets metabolism to induce weight loss. These two plants are a rich source of caffeine, and caffeine intake directly influences metabolism. There is scientific evidence showing that caffeine is a strong metabolic booster; also, it explains why people use caffeinated drinks in their routine lives to help lose weight.

The recommended dose of the TryAlive supplement is only two capsules, preferably taken in the morning so that they have plenty of time to work. These ingredients speed up the natural metabolism of the body, meaning you will be burning more calories than your daily consumption. It is an independent product and does not exercise and diet to work.

With this information, it is clear that Alive pills have two goals to meet. One is to burn fat, and the second is to support dopamine production. The choice of ingredients is made based on these two goals some of them are stimulants while others are for Mont regulators. All of these work together in synergy, enhancing each other’s effect. As a result, the body experiences a faster weight loss than diet or exercise.

Dopamine is a naturally occurring hormone in the body that is responsible for regulating stress levels and mood. Healthy dopamine levels make it easy to get rid of extra fat without compromising on mood, energy, or anything else.

Alive Reviews – The Role Of Dopamine In Weight Loss

Diet pill brands often add thermogenic ingredients, appetite suppressants, metabolic boosters, and stimulants to help in weight loss. But the Alive weight loss formula uses a different approach than many of these other brands, as it also targets dopamine levels.

Dopamine is a hormone that helps to govern all body functions, especially mood, stress, and motivation levels. It is like a reward plan by the body because dopamine induces calmness, relaxation, and a feeling of satisfaction. These other weight loss brands do not have any impact on dopamine; they neither increase it nor decrease its level. But TryAlive pills use them in the weight loss process.

It is hard to imagine how dopamine has a link with weight loss, but dopamine production is affected when a person starts eating unhealthy food. This is why people feel happy and relaxed when they eat high-calorie junk food. But no one can lose weight by eating nutrition-less foods, which is why using a supplement to trigger dopamine levels, tricking the body to assume that it is on an unhealthy diet, can be very rewarding in weight loss.

The user maintains the urge and motivation to lose weight and continue the weight loss efforts for a long time, compared to the previous weight loss attempts with fad diets that only last for a few days.

When the body cuts unhealthy foods from the diet, the brain craves for dopamine release. That’s why people on a diet drool over all unhealthy junk foods and find it very hard to control themselves to stay on a diet. The Alive supplement contains specific ingredients that maintain dopamine levels; as a result, the body does not try to quit this journey mid-way. And most people reach their target weight without experiencing the typical issues such as cravings, appetite-related issues, and others.

Best About Alive Pills

According to the official TryAlive website, here are the best features of Alive weight loss pills.

Supports healthy dopamine levels and release

Natural metabolic boost

Controlled cravings and appetite

Easy and convenient than other weight loss plans

Works independently of diet and exercise

These effects only show when the supplement is used regularly, for a few weeks. Missing the dosage, taking less or more than dosage, and making combinations with other products affects these outcomes. It is better to stick to the guidelines shared by the company than to use this product creatively.

Who Should Ideally Use The Alive Weight Loss Supplement?

According to tryalive.com, Alive is helpful for everyone who is interested in losing weight but has no time to plan a proper weight loss plan. The company vows it is 100% safe for all users and does not cause any side effects, but there are so many things to consider while choosing a weight loss product.

First, the product has to be reliable, which is true in the case of Alive pills. Coming from a reliable company and with complete information on its ingredients and working, there is no such concern regarding its safety.

Next comes the individual factors, which are equally important when you choose a dietary supplement. These products are designed for people without any medical conditions. They offer a preventive effect and not a permanent treatment. Therefore, they cannot be used in the place of medicine and work the best when used during the primary stages of an issue.

It is suitable for every person who is over 18 years of age and has no underlying disease to affect his metabolism. Many times, obesity is a side effect or secondary effect of another disease that is never diagnosed. Using diet pills in these cases makes the condition worse, and even if a person loses weight, it all gets back in no time because the actual issue is never fixed, i.e., the underlying disease. If you meet these requirements, Alive diet pills are the best choice to start your weight loss journey.

Directions To Use Alive Supplement

Alive capsules can be taken just like multivitamin pills. Take a glass of water and swallow two pills with it. Although there is no ideal time to use it, taking it in the morning, with or after breakfast, is a good idea. This way, its ingredients have all day to work on the body, melt stubborn fat layers, and generate energy. Because of the high caffeinated ingredients, taking it in later hours of the day may affect your sleep. Therefore, use it in the first half of the day, and only use it in the evening or night if your working hours are at night.

Avoid making combinations with dietary supplements and medicines. These types of interactions can be dangerous and may cause extreme side effects. Do not mix the capsules in any food or drinks recipe. In any case, never consume medicines or dietary supplements with alcohol.

For the safe side, limit your caffeine intake while using Alive diet pills. This supplement has caffeine in it in the form of natural ingredients. Taking caffeinated drinks along with this supplement may cause jittery sensations that are not desirable by anyone.

Overdosing the supplement, i.e., taking more than two capsules, would not make the effects fast. Instead, they will subject the body to go through unwanted effects such as abdominal discomfort, nausea, flatulence, diarrhea, etc. Follow the recommended dosage and instructions to use this supplement to get the best effects from its ingredients.

Alive Reviews – Information on Alive Ingredients

TryAlive.com does not share the ingredient list upfront or provide details of the ingredient dosage. For some reason, it has not mentioned the complete ingredient list on the official website, but you can ask them about it if interested. Alive comes in an attractive, all-black bottle that is very catchy. Somehow, it goes well with this mysterious take on ingredients, making it look like a secret savior that is here to help with obesity. However, the company does mention a few ingredients inside its formula, including;

Most people already know that Guarana and green coffee bean extract are two high sources of caffeine. Some diet pills contain only less than 20 mg of caffeine, while others may have between 120 mg to 200 mg. Usually, a cup of coffee contains 100 mg to 120mg caffeine, and taking 200 mg pills twice a day is like taking 2 cups of coffee, also providing the same energy to the body. Alive does not enlist the amount of caffeine in it; however, comparing how it presents itself, it is believed that the caffeine content in these pills is relatively high.

There are no artificial ingredients, toxins, hormones, or unnecessary fillers added to its formula. It is very unlikely to experience any unwanted effects while using the Alive pill for weight loss. The research links on the official alive website also reveal some other ingredients that may be a part of it. These other ingredients include fenugreek, African mango extract, ginger, garlic, green to extract, and many other ingredients. All of these ingredients have benefits for health, especially for metabolism. If the supplement is taking full responsibility for its actions, there are high chances that they are true.

Alive Pills Side Effects and Risks

Tryalive.com mentioned that Alive weight loss pills are suitable for everyone who is fit to take dietary supplements. There is nothing about this supplement that could raise suspicion or look shady. It is made of natural ingredients, and there are no synthetic ingredients, fillers, or toxins added to it. The chances of it going wrong and causing side effects in the users are very less, which is why it is promoted as a risk-free product.

The company has even added actual research studies on the official website, proving that all Alive ingredients have proven benefits and are safe for humans. There is no allergen inside, and these capsules are suitable even for people with different dietary preferences, i.e., vegans, vegetarians, keto group, etc.

It is not safe for someone who is less than 18 years ago. Childhood obesity is a real concern, but it is managed differently than adult-onset obesity. Using Alive pills on children and teenagers is not recommended by the company. It is also not safe for pregnant or breastfeeding women and people with underlying medical conditions.

Those who are not sure whether to use a weight loss supplement or not can contact their nearest healthcare providers to get more information on its safety. Do not use a dietary supplement if you do not need this or are not satisfied with its safety.

Where To Buy Alive? Pricing Details and Discount Offer

If you are interested in giving it a try, here is another good news. Alive is exclusively available online at a discounted price. The only way to get your hands on the supplement is by ordering online through the official website (tryalive.com), as it is not available at any other website or local store.

The price of the Alive supplement is nearly $100, but for now, the company is running a promotion that decreases its cost to $69 only. In addition to that, the company is also offering a limited-time bundle offer that allows the user to buy more bottles by paying less. Here are the pricing details of the Alive bundle pack.

Get one Alive bottle (30 day supply) for $69.99 only (Plus Standard Shipping Charges)

Get three Alive bottles (60 day supply) for $177.00 only (Plus Free Delivery)

Get six Alive bottles (180 day supply) for $294.00 only (Plus Free Delivery)

One bottle of TryAlive is enough for one whole month, but if the user has to lose more than 10 pounds, it is better to continue taking this supplement for a few months. Buying a three bottle pack cuts its price to $59 per bottle, and for the six-bottle pack, its price is only $49 per bottle. Instead of buying one bottle every month, you can buy three or six bottles together for a much lower cost and with free delivery.

Buying Alive With a 100% Refund Policy

Individual results may vary. All orders of Alive weight loss pills are protected with a 60-day money-back offer. This is to ensure that the company has complete trust in its product. If it fails to impress a user or does not help him in weight loss, the company will refund him for the order. There are no questions asked, and the money reversal takes only a few days to complete.

Make sure your requests reach the company within 60-days of the purchase. All refund requests should mention an order number to confirm the order from their details and initiate the process. It is also necessary to send the Alive bottles back; even if they are empty, the company will pay back for them. Write an email and send it to [email protected] to know more information on orders and refunds.

To get this refund, send all bottles in your order, with a printed or handwritten note mentioning the following.

Order ID number

Shipping name and address

Contact information

Original packing slip

Any order that misses these things will be discarded for a refund. The customer has to pay for the return parcel, and the company will not provide him a refund for the delivery charges. Here is the address to send return parcels.

6000 Pardee, Taylor, Michigan 48180

TryAlive – About The Company

Alive is a product made by a US-based company that follows GMP guidelines and standard protocols for manufacturing. No more information about the company, creator, medical board, or production unit is provided by the website. It is also unclear where it gets its ingredients as the companies rarely grow these ingredients by themselves. These ingredients are mostly collected from local or exotic cultivators and are only mixed into a supplement form in the production facility.

The company, however, mentions that it is based in Taylor, Michigan. You can check its address online or visit the facility in person. For more questions, talk to the customer support line through email.

Email: [email protected]

Alive Reviews – The Final Word

Overall, Alive seems to be a reliable product that assists in weight loss. Made with safe and scientifically proven ingredients such as green coffee bean extract, guarana, African mango extract, it has the full potential to trigger a natural weight loss. Alive aims to help everyone who wants to get rid of the extra weight without adding any financial burden.

For an affordable price, it can help you maintain a healthy weight, even without dieting or exercise. Alive price drops to $49 if you choose bundle packs that are only available for a limited time. All orders of Alive weight loss supplement come with a 60-day full refund guarantee, where the users can get their order value back by returning the product. Get your hands on the discounted bundle packs of Alive pills while they are still available on the official website here.