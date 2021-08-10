Alleged Valencia hotel fight ends in arrest

An alleged fight at an Embassy Suites hotel in Valencia ended with one person being arrested early Monday morning, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

When the call was initially made at 12:46 a.m., L.A. County Fire Department personnel said they were initially told they were heading to the 28000 block of Westinghouse Place for a gunshot wound.

However, after arriving on the scene at 12:52 a.m., the sheriff’s deputies already there informed them that a fight had taken place and that someone said there was a gun. No gun was ultimately found and no injuries were reported.

One arrest was ultimately made. However, the report detailing the booking charges and description of the suspect were unavailable from sheriff’s officials as of the publication of this story.