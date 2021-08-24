Can Augmented Reality Improve Packaging Standards?

As technology is advancing with each passing day, augmented reality (AR) has also been under the limelight and it has been under question because it’s advertised to bring change in the packaging industry. When it comes down to augmented reality, it’s a concept where technology is utilized to cover the information where everyone can have access to it. For the most, AR is being used for gaming but product packaging is another application of AR (surprise!).

Over the course of time, multiple applications and uses of AR have surfaced in the industry but it has shown great results in the packaging world. That’s to say because augmented reality is improving the product packaging, enhance brand loyalty, and call in new customers while attaining a competitive edge over the competitors. In various cases, the packaging manufacturers only need minor configuration and QR codes to design the packaging but additional details are mentioned in this article!

Augmented Reality – Different Forms & Advantages Explained

When it comes down to augmented reality, the relevant hardware can cost a fortune but the majority of this technology has been getting consumed through smartphones which makes it a widely available and accessible technology. For instance, Apple and Google are supporting different AR software programs in form of ARCore and ARKit, respectively. As a result, developers have the power to design AR content for smartphones and the mobiles can easily support them.

Given this cycle, the customers will be able to use this technology and various packaging brands have started used AR to maintain a connection with their clients and optimize the packaging manufacturing processes. Even more, there are various advantages associated with AR when packaging is concerned. In addition, AR can attract and retain new customers while improving information access and benefits include the following;

Virtual Integration To Packaging

Traditional packaging often limits the information access for customers and they won’t be able to get all that information from packaging. Similarly, it means that businesses are limited to choose which information will be provided to the customers. With the implication of augmented reality, the customers can add packaging elements that aren’t available in their first appearance. However, a QR code can be added which is scanned to offer access to contact details, nutritional facts, and art to the customers.

Increased Brand Loyalty

Brand loyalty has become a crucial part of ensuring success on the marketing front and utilization of augmented reality helps present and packaging the products in a positive and exciting manner. The integration of these factors will help customers engage with the company’s products and develop higher brand loyalty. This is an important consideration because selling to old satisfied customers has 14% higher chances as compared to a new customer.

Engaging Wider Customer Base

Product packaging has the capacity to attract more customers and it’s the ultimate game for every brand. The prime goal of businesses is to sell the products and if there is any innovation that can attract more customers is a win-win. For instance, implementing the augmented reality to a label can help capture more customers who want to explore the brand offerings. According to research, around 86% of customers are willing to pay higher charges if they get a better experience, so isn’t that something worth it?

Standing Above The Competitors

Sure, it’s important to attract more customers to increase revenue and profits but businesses still need to remain mindful about standing above the competitors. Truth be told, AR is still a new tech form, and using it right now will deliver more benefits as compared to a year later when all your competitors will be using the same technology. What’s best about augmented reality is that it can provide transparency to customers without taking up too much space in form of labels.

Convenient Integration

On top of everything, implementing and using augmented reality is extremely convenient for businesses because any packaging label can be used to direct the customers to the piece of content that you would like to see. This way, brands will be able to share their brand message without taking up too much space on the packaging. However, it will demand businesses to design the back-end app that scans and accept the QR code, and designing such apps is a piece of cake.

Utilizing Augmented Reality For Packaging

We have mentioned multiple times that adding augmented reality to the current package design is convenient, but if you want to add this feature to your products, there are various factors that should be considered, such as;

Extending The Availability & Space

When it comes down to product packaging, it has only a limited amount of space and it can limit the amount of information that can be shared with the customers. For this purpose, adding a QR code will help brands leverage the space through AR to provide more information which eventually increases the access to brand information for customers. As a result, the brand packaging can be used to expand the business reach and you won’t have to make too many changes in the current packaging design.

Even more, AR allows the marketers and designers to improve the canvas and provide in-depth information while using the smartphone’s lens.

Visualization Of Product

The biggest benefit of using AR for packaging design is that it allows the customers to go beyond the static text and images. That’s because a QR code can be used to show how products will look in real-time and their interaction with products will enhance. Even more, virtual interaction will empower the customers to understand your products, portray the product value, application, and use of products, and how everything is put in place, and how it will work.

No Repackaging

If some brand has already ordered the packaging, implementing AR won’t require them to repackage everything because it can be integrated into the current packaging. This is because AR leads to virtual information which doesn’t need changes on your custom printed boxes. In simpler words, you can implement augmented reality without having to recreate the brand packaging, so it’s a pretty effective option!