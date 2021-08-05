Coroners ID Castaic man found dead in hotel

Officials from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office have identified a man found dead in a Castaic hotel on Tuesday.

Aaron Chodor, 29, of Castaic, was found dead at approximately 4:40 p.m. at the Rodeway Inn on the 31500 block of Castaic Road, officials said via email on Wednesday.

“It was a medical response at the hotel,” Supervisor Miguel Ornelas, of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said at the time of the incident. “No transports were made.”

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies also responded to the scene, and upon arrival, found the man deceased, according to Lt. James Royal of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The cause of death, according to the Coroner’s Office, remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available on the circumstances surrounding the man’s death as of the publication of this story.