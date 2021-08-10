Eisenberg graduates from Iowa State, makes dean’s list

Skylar Page Eisenberg, of Stevenson Ranch, has graduated cum laude from Iowa State University with a degree in elementary education — and was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list, as well.



Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.



Iowa State recognized 4,798 spring graduates on May 7 and 8.



Students had the opportunity to attend in-person ceremonies and celebrations at Hilton Coliseum and Jack Trice Stadium, which were livestreamed for those who preferred a virtual option.