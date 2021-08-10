Eisenberg graduates from Iowa State, makes dean’s list

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Skylar Page Eisenberg, of Stevenson Ranch, has graduated cum laude from Iowa State University with a degree in elementary education — and was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list, as well.

Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.

Iowa State recognized 4,798 spring graduates on May 7 and 8.

Students had the opportunity to attend in-person ceremonies and celebrations at Hilton Coliseum and Jack Trice Stadium, which were livestreamed for those who preferred a virtual option.

Perry Smith

Perry Smith

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS