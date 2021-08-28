Garcia to host telephone, in-person town halls in September

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced Friday that he will be holding one in-person town hall in Simi Valley and telephone town halls in the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys next week.

He will host the in-person town hall in Simi Valley on the south lawn of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The telephone townhalls are scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m. for the Santa Clarita Valley and 6 p.m. for the Antelope Valley. Constituents of the 25th District can call 833-305-1686 to participate.

The discussions are open to district constituents, according to a statement from Garcia’s office. Garcia will provide updates on his work in Washington and take questions from constituents.

“I am looking forward to hearing from the people of California’s 25th District and updating them on my work in Congress at these three upcoming town hall events,” he said in a prepared statement.

Garcia will focus on issues pertinent to each region at the various town halls, but welcomed all constituents to attend any or all the town hall events.

“Town halls provide me the opportunity to stay updated on the issues constituents in California’s 25th District are facing every day,” he said. “Holding town halls is a priority for me because it helps me better serve my constituents in Congress.”

Garcia’s most recent town halls were held in March, shortly after he was sworn in for his first full term in the U.S. House of Representatives.