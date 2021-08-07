Golden Valley fire grows to 25 acres

Firefighters are close to stopping further spread of a 25-acre fire that started on the northbound side of Highway 14 at Golden Valley Road around 1:15 p.m. Saturday. 

Winds pushed the fire to spread northward, according to Supervisor Ed Pickett, a representative for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

Pickett said the fire is not threatening any structures as of 2 p.m. Saturday. 

The California High Patrol issued a two-hour Sig Alert for the right three lanes of the northbound side of Highway 14 at Golden Valley Road shortly before 2 p.m., according to Office Elizabeth Kravig, a CHP representative. 

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information. 

