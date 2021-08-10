Heat alert issued for the Santa Clarita Valley

The Santa Clarita Valley is set to be under another heat alert starting Wednesday, as triple-digit temperatures return.

The SCV and other areas of Los Angeles County are set to start a warming trend Tuesday that will last consistently through the week, with temperatures expected to remain in the mid to upper 90s through the week, according to Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

While the heat alert issued by the L.A. County Department of Public Health is set to be in effect until Friday, Stewart said the temperatures are set to reach triple-digits on the weekend, with Saturday and Sunday projected to be the hottest days.

Public Health officials warn residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults and young children, who could be exacerbated by the high heat levels, while people with underlying health conditions, athletes and outdoor workers should also take extra precautions.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of water, avoid excessive outdoor work and wear proper clothing when outside, ensuring that children and pets are not left in hot cars.