Henry Mayo hits 155 COVID-19 deaths

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death related to COVID-19 Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 155 people have died as a result of COVID-19 at the hospital, according to Henry Mayo spokesman Patrick Moody.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 related death marks the sixth at Henry Mayo since the beginning of July.

Since then, nearly 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Santa Clarita Valley, of which nearly 2,900 cases came from the city of Santa Clarita.

The Santa Clarita Valley surpassed 32,000 COVID-19 cases Wednesday since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

In the city of Santa Clarita, 73% of residents ages 12 and older are vaccinated against COVID-19, while 69.5% of SCV residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Aug. 12.

Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 4,046

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,359,672

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 34

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 24,967

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,754, of which 23% are in the ICU

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Aug. 18: 30, with 1,383 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 120, 92 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 32,060

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Aug. 17: 311

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of Aug. 12: 73.0%*

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of Aug. 12: 69.5%*

*Percentages now include vaccination rates for people between the ages of 12 and 15