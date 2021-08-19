Henry Mayo hits 155 COVID-19 deaths

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia. 041621. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death related to COVID-19 Wednesday.  

Since the start of the pandemic, 155 people have died as a result of COVID-19 at the hospital, according to Henry Mayo spokesman Patrick Moody. 

Tuesday’s COVID-19 related death marks the sixth at Henry Mayo since the beginning of July. 

Since then, nearly 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Santa Clarita Valley, of which nearly 2,900 cases came from the city of Santa Clarita. 

The Santa Clarita Valley surpassed 32,000 COVID-19 cases Wednesday since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. 

In the city of Santa Clarita, 73% of residents ages 12 and older are vaccinated against COVID-19, while 69.5% of SCV residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Aug. 12. 

Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday: 

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 4,046 

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,359,672 

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 34 

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 24,967 

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,754, of which 23% are in the ICU 

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Aug. 18: 30, with 1,383 discharged since the onset of the pandemic. 

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 120, 92 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita 

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 32,060 

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Aug. 17: 311 

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of Aug. 12: 73.0%* 

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of Aug. 12: 69.5%* 

*Percentages now include vaccination rates for people between the ages of 12 and 15 

Kev Kurdoghlian

Kev Kurdoghlian

Kev Kurdoghlian joined The Signal in 2021 and covers politics and government in the Santa Clarita Valley. He's worked in community journalism, local government and public relations. Kev studied public administration at USC and political science at UCLA. Have a story tip? Message him at [email protected] or on Twitter @kevkurdog.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS