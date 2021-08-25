Henry Mayo reports COVID-19 death for second day in a row

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported a COVID-19-related death for the second consecutive day Tuesday.

The most recent death was the hospital’s 157th since the onset of the pandemic, according to Henry Mayo spokesman Patrick Moody.

The hospital also saw an increase in two patients hospitalized with COVID-19 since Monday, for a total of 37.

A total of 98 new COVID-19 diagnoses were reported Tuesday in the Santa Clarita Valley, 66 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita, according to data released by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Tuesday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 2,600

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,388,143

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 39

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 25,114

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,724, 26% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Aug. 24: 37, with 1,406 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 98, 66 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 32,449

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 312

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of Aug. 15: 73.3%*

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of Aug. 15: 69.9%*

*Percentages now include vaccination rates for people between the ages of 12 and 15.