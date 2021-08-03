Henry Mayo reports COVID-19 death

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced one additional death related to COVID-19 Monday, bringing the hospital’s total to 153 since the onset of the pandemic.

“We strongly encourage everyone who is eligible for COVID-19 vaccination to get vaccinated,” Henry Mayo spokesman Patrick Moody said.

As of Monday, Henry Mayo had 35 COVID-19 patients in the hospital — an increase of 14 since Wednesday of last week — with a total of 1,305 COVID-19 patients discharged, according to Moody.

Over the weekend, the Santa Clarita Valley surpassed 30,000 cases reported since the pandemic began, with a total of 309 deaths reported across the SCV, according to Los Angeles County Department of Public Health data.

Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Monday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 2,361

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,305,704

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 5

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 24,690

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,096

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Aug. 1: 35, with 1,305 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 86, 60 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 30,125

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Aug. 1: 309

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of July 30: 72.5%

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of July 30: 68.8%