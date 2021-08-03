Henry Mayo reports COVID-19 death

Coronavirus. Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced one additional death related to COVID-19 Monday, bringing the hospital’s total to 153 since the onset of the pandemic.

“We strongly encourage everyone who is eligible for COVID-19 vaccination to get vaccinated,” Henry Mayo spokesman Patrick Moody said.

As of Monday, Henry Mayo had 35 COVID-19 patients in the hospital — an increase of 14 since Wednesday of last week — with a total of 1,305 COVID-19 patients discharged, according to Moody.

Over the weekend, the Santa Clarita Valley surpassed 30,000 cases reported since the pandemic began, with a total of 309 deaths reported across the SCV, according to Los Angeles County Department of Public Health data.

Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Monday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 2,361

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,305,704

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 5

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 24,690

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,096

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Aug. 1: 35, with 1,305 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 86, 60 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 30,125

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Aug. 1: 309

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of July 30: 72.5%

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of July 30: 68.8%

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for more than two years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS