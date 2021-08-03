Homicide responds to body found at Bear Divide

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives responded to reports of a body found in the mountains surrounding the Santa Clarita Valley Monday evening.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. on a forest trail in the Bear Divide area, according to Deputy Arbiso of the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau.

“It was an older gentleman,” Arbiso said.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Search and Rescue teams, as well as L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Air Rescue 5, were called in to assist the Glendale Police Department with an ongoing investigation, according to Sgt. Bengtson of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Homicide detectives later responded to the scene to assist in the investigation, which remained ongoing as of Monday night.

No additional information was available regarding the deceased or circumstances surrounding his death.