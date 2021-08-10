Local CHP office confirms officer’s death due to COVID-19 complications

Officials with the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall-area Office confirmed the death of veteran Officer Jeremiah Hart in a statement Monday.

Hart, 44, was a 12-year veteran member of the CHP whose first assignment was the Newhall office, said Officer Josh Greengard, who’d known Hart for years.

Hart also served in the CHP’s Antelope Valley and Oakhurst-area offices, before returning to Newhall in July 2020, according to a statement from CHP officials, which attributed his death to complications from COVID-19.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Jeremiah Hart, ID No. 19295, who passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021,” according to a statement released by CHP officials.

He is survived by his children, Timothy, Courtney, and Ezekiel; parents, Ken and Teresa; and siblings, Danielle Barragan, Krystal DeLeo, Aimee Mayol, and Caleb, Katherine and Ellisa Hart.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement Monday regarding Hart’s death:

“Jennifer and I send our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of Officer Hart during this difficult time. The death of a dedicated law enforcement hero is a painful and real reminder of the risks these women and men face every day protecting the people of California.”

No public information was immediately available for a service or memorial as of this story’s publication.