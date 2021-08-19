Man arrested in Sheriff’s Station parking lot after alleged robbery … in the Sheriff’s Station parking lot

A woman had to walk only a couple feet to inform Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies that she had been the victim of a suspected robbery in the station’s own parking lot Saturday.

At approximately 9 a.m. on the day of the incident, deputies received a report of a possible family disturbance on the 23700 block of Magic Mountain Parkway, the same block number and street address as the station.

“It was reported the victim’s boyfriend forcefully took her cellphone during a verbal argument in front of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the station. She later added, “They were meeting out front. After her cellphone was taken, she walked in to the station to report the incident.”

In a short trip for deputies, as well, as they quickly located the boyfriend still in the station’s parking lot and detained him, Arriaga said.

“During (the) investigation, deputies learned the suspect had two outstanding active warrants and confirmed during a verbal argument, the suspect forcefully grabbed the victim’s cell phone from her hand,” said Arriaga. “The male was arrested for robbery.”

The suspect, identified as a 30-year-old man from Palmdale, was booked at 9:15 a.m. and held in lieu of $150,000 bail.