Man found dead at Castaic hotel

A man was pronounced dead at the Rodeway Inn in Castaic Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was first reported as a medical emergency at the hotel on the 31500 block of Castaic Road around 4:40 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Miguel Ornelas.

“It was a medical response at the hotel,” Ornelas said. “No transports were made.”

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies also responded to the scene, and upon arrival, found the man deceased, according to Lt. James Royal.

No further information was immediately available on the circumstances surrounding the man’s death as of the publication of this story.