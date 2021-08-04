Man found dead at Castaic hotel

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies respond to a medical emergency at a Castaic hotel on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Courtesy of Austin Dave
A man was pronounced dead at the Rodeway Inn in Castaic Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was first reported as a medical emergency at the hotel on the 31500 block of Castaic Road around 4:40 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Miguel Ornelas.

“It was a medical response at the hotel,” Ornelas said. “No transports were made.”

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies also responded to the scene, and upon arrival, found the man deceased, according to Lt. James Royal.

No further information was immediately available on the circumstances surrounding the man’s death as of the publication of this story.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal.

