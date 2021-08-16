Modern Millionaires Review – Is lead flipping a Scam?

Lead generation is one of the best ways to make money online. There are numerous courses that teach you how to generate and flip leads. Modern Millionaires is the latest addition to the list.

Let’s see if it’s a scam or legit training program.

What is lead flipping?

Lead flipping is all about generating leads and selling them to relevant businesses or professionals. Businesses will be happy to pay you for a sales qualified lead (SQL).

Lead generation can be done from anywhere with an internet connection. B2B lead generation is one of the most profitable ways to make money but it’s not easy to scale. This is why training programs like Modern Millionaires focus more on B2C leads.

7 reasons Modern Millionaires is better than the other courses:

The course is fairly new and regularly updated. You will find many courses that used to be good but the content is outdated since they were not updated for more than a year. Modern Millionaires has up-to-date information that you can apply straight away. The course teaches everything you need to know about lead flipping including: How to choose a perfect niche, how to generate traffic, nurturing leads, and finding potential buyers. Modern Millionaires has an active community. The Facebook group has more than 5k members. There are weekly workshops and zoom calls so you will never feel left out. The course has a clean dashboard, which makes it easy for students to digest information. The creators are self-made entrepreneurs who devote time to building the community and answering questions. They also know the problems and challenges an aspiring entrepreneur can face. The course focuses on lead flipping for local businesses which are less competitive. This means you can make money more quickly than many other methods. You can opt for monthly installments. You do not have to pay a huge amount even before you get access to anything.

The key chapters (modules) in the course:

The course is divided into four modules. Let’s read about these modules one by one.

Module 1 – The foundation:

The first chapter or module talks about the basics. But it’s not just theory. You will learn how to choose the right niche in this chapter. The first and the most crucial step to make money online is choosing the right niche. You must choose a niche that has large and untapped opportunities. The course will help you understand why this is so important. And it will also give you a list of top 100 niches to choose from.

Module 2 – Finding clients:

Do you know what makes lead flipping a great business? You will have businesses read to buy the leads even before you generate any. This means you will never have to spend time looking for buyers. This chapter teaches you how to find these clients. It gives an overview of how to search for clients, get in touch, and close the deal.

Module 3 – Traffic generation:

Getting targeted visitors is the key to lead generation. How do you target potential customers? There’s no better way than Adwords and Facebook ads.

Google Adwords:

You will learn how to use Google Adwords in the course. Google Adwords is a great way to target people based on their searches. There are certain things you must know before throwing money on the ads. The chapter teaches you what those basics are and how best to use them for lead generation.

Facebook ads:

The second big chunk of the lead generation is done through Facebook ads. There are many people who make a sum of $10k-$15k/month solely through Facebook ads. This chapter shows you how to do the same thing – making money from Facebook ads.

Module 4 – Growing your business:

This chapter focuses on growing the business through automation. Automation is all about creating systems that will run without your involvement. A good automation system can help you make money while you sleep or travel.

Prerequisites to get the most out of this course:

You should have an idea how to start your own website. While there are some basic tools, it’s best if you already have a website and know how to get one going on your own. You should also understand the basics of business. If you don’t know what is a lead and why businesses need it, you should ideally read a little before joining.

A good understanding of the Internet is also needed. It will take considerably more time if you don’t know anything about the internet.

Who needs to sign up for Modern Millionaires:

The modern millionaires course can be of great help to certain people and professionals.

Online marketers:

Do you know how to optimize a website for search engines? Are you good at technical SEO? Can you plan and execute a social media marketing campaign? Truth is, businesses don’t care about these fancy words. All they need are sales and leads. If you are looking for proven online marketing strategies, you must take up this course. It teaches how to generate leads and convert them into buyers.

Local businesses:

Local business owners can also benefit from the course. If you are a local business owner or planning to become one, the lead generation techniques in the course may be perfect for you. It will save you from wasting time with so-called online marketing experts who just keep showing you the meaningless numbers.

Entrepreneurs:

Are you tired of working for someone else? Do you want to have the freedom of creating your own business? If yes, the modern millionaires course is one of the best ways to jumpstart a new venture. It has simple but effective strategies that will help you build a successful online business in a matter of weeks. You don’t need to get an office, hire a team, or buy inventory.

People looking for a side-hustle:

If you are looking for a side-hustle or part-time job, this course can also be of great help. It does not require much time and can provide extra income regularly.

Students:

Are you searching for a way to earn some money? Are you tired of waiting tables on weekends? The modern millionaires course provides a great opportunity. This is especially true if you are studying business or marketing. The practical experience is always better than the theory and you will get plenty of that.

What about the negative reviews?

The BBB and TrustPilot pages of the company generally have good reviews. You will also find some good reviews on other blogs or YouTube channels. But there are some negative ones too. Some of these reviews are fake and some are genuine.

The easiest way to know if it is a fake review is to check if they have purchased the course. You will find that a big majority hasn’t tried the course and they are just trying to sell another product.

The product may not work for everyone, but there is no reason to be skeptical about the course just because it hasn’t turned every single student into a millionaire.

What are the risks involved:

There are no direct risks associated with the modern millionaires course. The only risk is that it may not work for you. But that can happen to any business. You must understand that before your money is gone and you have nothing to show for it.

The profits are never guaranteed. It all depends on your efforts, strategy, product type, competition, industry and market size.

There’s also a risk of getting overwhelmed by the information. But this can happen to anyone who tries to learn something new.

Conclusion: Modern Millionaires Review

The modern millionaires course is not the easiest way to be rich as it requires some work and effort. But if you are willing to put in the hours, you will see results fairly soon. The course is a perfect way to get started if you are tired of the 9-to-5 routine and want to start your own online business. You can confidently say goodbye to that soul-sucking day job and become an entrepreneur for yourself. The modern millionaires review proves this point in one way or another.