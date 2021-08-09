One killed, five injured in overturned vehicle crash

A traffic collision involving a vehicle that overturned into a Castaic backyard left at least one person dead and five others injured Sunday.

The crash was reported on the 28400 block of Sloan Canyon Road shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Ed Pickett.

Firefighters respond to a crash where a vehicle overturned into a backyard in Castaic on Sunday. August 08, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

At least five people were injured as a result of the incident, two of whom were transported to the hospital, while at least one person was confirmed dead on arrival, Pickett said.

The cause of the crash and any further information was unavailable as of the publication of this story.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies investigate following a fatal crash where a vehicle overturned into a backyard in Castaic on Sunday. August 08, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

