One person transported to the hospital after a motorcycle traffic collision

At least one person was transported to the hospital after a motorcycle traffic collision in Canyon Country on Friday.

The report of the collision was received at 1:03 p.m. near the corner of Sierra Highway and Adon Avenue, according to Charisma Murillo, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“We had a report of a motorcycle down that was reported by a passerby,” said Murillo. “One patient is currently being transported.”

A second ambulance was requested and the driver of the Toyota Prius involved in the collision was also transported to the hospital. The motorcycle at the scene was upright and appeared to have little damage.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were reportedly on their way to the scene.