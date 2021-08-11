Planning to Bring a Pet to Home? 5 Must Essentials for The New Member

Are you an animal lover? Do you like to play with animals? Do animals lighten up your mood? These are the signs that you must always bring a pet home to keep you in a good mood. I know it’s a lot of responsibility to bring in a new family member but it is definitely worth it. Seeing your pup wag its tail and lick your toes will make you forget all the pain.

If you’re somebody who is planning to bring home a pet, you’ll be confused about the needed pet supplies. But take this guidebook and ensure you have these 5 essentials before your pup arrives at your home.

1. Cozy place to rest

You can invest in a dog crate or a cozy bed for your dog to rest. Many people want their dogs to have cozy beds. Since your dog is new, you might be unaware of its chewing habits. Hence, as a precaution, choose elevated beds. They have steel frames coated with durable, PVC-coated material. The design of elevation will give cool vibes to your dog in the summer days. Surveys show that dogs are very fond of these beds. For extra comfort for your dog, you can also put a blanket or towel on the bed.

If you plan to keep your dog in a crate so that it doesn’t break the house rules, you’ll need to train him. When you’re buying a crate, consider the size your dog will grow into so that it is useful to them in the future too. Also, buy a crate that can fit its dog bed.

2. Healthy food

Animals are also living things. Thus, they are in need of healthy food. It is not a good idea to give the leftover food of the house to these animals. The food we consume contains salt, garlic, spices, etc. that is not suitable for your pet’s health. It can make them sick or even prove to be fatal.

You need to bring in the food that suits their nutritional needs. Senior dogs have different nutritional requirements than puppies. Thus, you can’t keep feeding your dog the same food. The nutritional needs of dogs and cats are also different. Therefore, you must provide them with the food they need. In case they have any illness, consult the vet and provide them the required food.

3. Pet collars

You’ll want to separate your dogs from the street ones. For this, you’ll need a dog collar. If you’re adopting a dog, they might provide you with a collar. But you’ll need one that suits your taste and makes your dog look handsome.

While buying a dog collar, select the one that fits the dog’s neck. It shouldn’t be too tight that it can cause pain to the dog. But you should also check that it is not too loose that it can fall out from their neck. So, look for the right size. Look for the D-ring where you can attach the leash. You can buy the single or double handle leashes according to your choice.

4. Dog bowls

To feed the dogs, you’ll need dog bowls that are affordable. You can opt for steel or plastic bowls. Always get a bigger bowl so that when your dog grows, you don’t need to buy a new one.

While buying these bowls, check if they have a rubber base. The rubber beneath prevents the bowls from skidding or damaging your floor. Additionally, when these bowls get dirty, you just need to wash them and it’s done.

5. Bath-time needs

Dogs don’t like bathing. But if they have played the whole day in the mud, it will make them stinky if they don’t take a bath.

So, you’ll have to find a solution to this problem. The ultimate way to make your dog bath is to get a shampoo and conditioner that has a pleasant smell to attract the dogs. Invest in the products that suit your dog’s skin.

Over to you…

Thus, these are the 5 essentials that you need to store before you bring your dog home. They have their own needs as humans and those needs must be fulfilled to give them a happy life. If your dog is facing any problem that you cannot understand, immediately take them to a vet.