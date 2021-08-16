Report of man wielding knife near bank prompts response from law enforcement

A man was reportedly wielding a knife near a bank in Canyon Country on Monday, prompting an immediate response from both law enforcement and paramedics.

Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau confirmed early Monday morning that the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station had received a call for service near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road at 11:14 a.m.

“There was a man holding a large knife near the bank,” said Schrader, adding that she did not know as of the publication of this article whether a person had been harmed. “That’s what they’re going to investigate.”

No persons had been transported to the hospital as of 11:45 a.m., but Fire Department spokesman Sean Ferguson confirmed that they had received a report of a stabbing and there was possibly one victim.

However, Ferguson said just because no one was transported to the hospital by paramedics, that does not necessarily mean someone was not treated on the scene.

Officials from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said they were unavailable to comment about the incident on Monday.