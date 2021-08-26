Santa Clarita eighth-grader works toward Eagle Scout

It wasn’t hard for Santa Clarita resident and eighth-grader Miranda Sotelo to come up with the perfect community service project.

Though the 13-year-old has only been a Life Scout in Scout BSA’s Troop 2019, the SCV’s first all-female troop, for two years, she’s already working toward her Eagle Scout service project.

Eagle Scout is the highest rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program, with only 4% of Scouts achieving this nationally, according to Scouts BSA.

As a former foster child herself, Sotelo knew she wanted to do something to benefit foster kids who are homeless, choosing to create art pieces for a new supportive housing development in Los Angeles set to house children who aged out of the foster care system and became homeless.

Miranda Sotelo, pours paint as she creates an acrylic pour artwork as part of her Eagle Scout project at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 0821`21. Dan Watson/The Signal

“The goal is to form a vibrant and welcoming home for these young adults,” Sotelo said. “The current space is bare, sterile and unwelcoming. However, hopefully with my Eagle Project … I can help make it a beautiful new home.”

Sotelo enlisted the help of her troop, along with other volunteers, to create the art pieces, during a workday held at Santa Clarita Methodist Church on Saturday.

“I’m so excited to finally be able to accomplish something that I know very few Scouts who enter scouting actually accomplish,” Sotelo said. “So not only am I like extremely nervous, but I’m also very excited. I know at times it can be overwhelming, but I know it’s all going to be 100% worth it.”

Sotelo’s mom and the committee chair for the troop, Michele, said she was extremely proud of her daughter’s efforts, especially at such a young age.

Female Scouts in BSA Troop 2019, Madelyn Young, 12, left, and AJ Godman, 14, discuss one of the Acrylic pour artwork pieces they created with Miranda Sotelo, right, as part of Sotelo’s Eagle Scout project at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 0821`21. Dan Watson/The Signal

“She really has done an exceptional job going through the program,” Michele said, adding that Miranda, who was able to watch her brothers go through scouting, has excelled.

Miranda is set to become the Sotelos’ third Eagle Scout after her two brothers, both of whom were also adopted.

“It’s been very challenging because there’s a lot of time constraints, but she is really working diligently daily,” Michele added. “She has shown such grace and leadership throughout this whole process, so her dad and I are just over the moon.”