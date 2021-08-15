Santa Clarita land parcel sells for $2.4 million

Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc. announced recently the sale of a parcel of land located in prime Santa Clarita for $2.4 million.

Yair Haimoff, executive managing director of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc., represented both the buyer, who is a developer, and the seller, according to a news release by Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc.

The lot is a 5.29-acre, business-park-zoned parcel of land located within Centre Pointe Business Park, near the corner of Centre Pointe Parkway and Reuther Avenue, adjacent to John Paul Mitchell Systems.

The property presents a commercial development opportunity of a variety of use applications, such as industrial, flex, office, self-storage or medical, with a conditional approval in place to develop an approximately 60,000-square-foot industrial building on the property.

The private lot setting also includes the possibility of fencing a secure parking area.