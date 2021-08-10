SCV to host Alzheimer’s walk

News release

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Santa Clarita Valley residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Oct. 2 at Bridgeport Park in Valencia.



On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease.



The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.



“We’re thrilled that the SCV Walk is coming back in person this year,” said SCV Walk chairwoman Stephanie Mellady Wallace, director of business development at Mellady Direct Marketing. “We have a great committee of volunteers that are passionate about bringing the community together safely and changing the course of this disease.”



More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.



In California alone, there are more than 690,000 people living with the disease and more than 1,616,000 caregivers.



“My family, like so many of the others who are involved in making this event happen, has been greatly affected by this disease and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s gives us hope for the future,” said Wallace. “We all walk because the Alzheimer’s Association is leading the way to find a cure, and local communities like Santa Clarita are a huge part of making that cure happen.”



To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: act.alz.org/scv. For general information about the walk, forming a team and sponsorship inquiries, contact SCV Walk chairwoman Stephanie Mellady Wallace at [email protected] or Lori Blumenthal, walk manager, at [email protected]