Shapes and figures in Mathematics

There is a separate branch in the subject of mathematics which deals with the various kinds of shapes and figures. This branch is called Geometry. Geometry deals with 2d shapes, 3d shapes, lines, planes, angles etc. Let us have a look at these concepts in brief. Any closed with 3 or more than 3 sides is called a polygon. The polygon which has all its sides equal in length is called a regular polygon. Let us have a look at some of the popular polygons:

Triangle: It is a polygon which has 3 sides. The sum of all of its angles is 180°. There are various types of triangles classified on the basis of sides such as scalene triangle, this triangle has none of its sides equal to each other. Isosceles triangle has two of its sides equal and one unequal. Equilateral triangle has all three of its sides equal to each other and hence is a regular polygon. Triangles are also classified on the basis of the angles. An obtuse angled triangle had one of its angles greater than 90° in measure. A right angle triangle has one of its angles exactly equal to 90°. Acute angle triangle has all of its angles less than 90° in measure.

Rectangle: It is a four sided polygon with opposite sides equal to each other and the sum of all of its angles is equal to 360°.

Square: It is a four sided regular polygon. All of its sides are equal to each other. Sum of all of its angles is equal to 360°.

Naming polygons:

There are certain rules followed in the process of nomenclature of polygons after the number of sides exceeds four. The rule being at the end of each name suffixing “gon” is compulsory. The prefix is determined from a collection of sets according to the number of sides.

5- penta.

6- hexa.

7- hepta.

8- octa.

9- Nona.

10- deca.

This means a polygon with 7 sides is called heptagon, one with 9 sides nonagon etc.

These concepts are basically taught usually to the elementary graders to make them familiar with this new branch of mathematics. Also concepts like angles and their importance are taught. Problems based on finding the measure of an unknown angle or a side.

Dodecahedron is a sphere with 12 flat faces. Number of vertices in the dodecahedron is 20, whereas the number of edges and faces are 30 and 12 respectively. There are two types of dodecahedron: regular and irregular. The meaning of which we already have seen in previous paragraphs.

Having a good understanding of geometrical shapes and basic math relating to it is very vital for beginners. As it is essential to have these concepts intact for learning advanced concepts as we climb the ladder. Geometry is such a branch that has vast implementation in different subjects be it Physics, Chemistry or other such subjects. If one wishes to make a successful career in the field of research or engineering then geometry is highly essential for them. Higher classes of mathematics such as trigonometry, 3d planes etc have geometry as their very base. So one can estimate the sheer importance of the topic geometry and its versatile nature. The topic might seem daunting at the beginning but with careful examination, focused study and regular practice of a good amount of questions that are rich in quality as well, can do wonders. Even beginners who do not fare well in geometry or in math only can do much better by performing these tricks. If it still seems difficult, then take professional help from experts of Cuemath.

Conclusion:

Introspecting the details and concepts fetches us several unique insights on the subject of mathematics and specifically in the field of geometry. Also, it is realized that it is highly essential for elementary graders to have a firm grip over the concepts so that they might not face any problems in learning the advanced concepts later in the higher classes.