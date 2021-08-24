Storage units catch fire in Canyon Country

Multiple storage units were reportedly on fire in Canyon Country on Tuesday, prompting a quick response from Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Henry Narvaez confirmed Tuesday that the firefighters had received reports of the storage facility being ablaze near the corner of Oak Avenue and Soledad Canyon Road at 10:55 a.m.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responding to a report of multiple storage units on fire in Canyon Country on Tuesday. Dan Watson / The Signal

The initial report indicated that the blaze was in a single-story, metal storage facility, and at least four units were involved.

The incident was given the moniker the #OakIC.

No injuries have been reported as of the publication of this article.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.