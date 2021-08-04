TressAnew Reviews (UPDATED) Scam Reports or Hair Pills With Real Ingredients?

TressAnew by Harmonium is a hair care supplement designed to combat excessive hair fall and manage it in time. According to its official website, the product specifically targets females who have been worried about their hair falling without any apparent reason. The formula encapsulated in this supplement includes three key ingredients that block the hair-degrading enzyme to control the problem at hand. More information on TressAnew can be found at tressanew.com.

The importance of hair, particularly for females, cannot be denied. Long, shiny, and lustrous hair has been known to enhance the facial features of women for a long time. Additionally, having healthy and shiny hair can make you feel confident and beautiful at the same time. Therefore, when a problem like excessive hair fall hits a woman, it is natural to worry about it and try out every possible remedy on this planet to stop it there and then. Unfortunately, not many of these remedies actually work and those that do require a very long time and patience.

More recently, newer alternatives have been introduced in the market to combat hair fall and hair weakening in females. One such alternative is the TressAnew hair care supplement. With daily use of this supplement, you can expect to regain healthy, shiny, and beautiful locks of hair that enhance your beauty and overall appearance.

But what is this hair product anyway? How does it work differently than many other similar supplements in the market and where to buy it? Answers to all these questions and many more can be found in this detailed TressAnew review.

TressAnew Review – An Overview of This Hair Support Supplement

Hair plays an extremely important role in the life of every person, be it a man or a woman. However, for females, it has long been considered a sign of the beauty of having long, thick, and lustrous locks of hair. Such hair signifies beauty and youth; therefore, it is extremely important and of prime significance, for women to always keep their hair in a top-notch condition. However, with the poor lifestyle habits with no time to spare for taking care of hair health, women today are complaining of having weaker and thinner hair with no shine. Moreover, the increasing problem of hair fall has further worsened the scenario.

In such circumstances, an increasing number of females are looking for a natural way out of this hair fall that is constantly occurring without any apparent reason. One such remedy is the use of the TressAnew supplement.

TressAnew hair support formula has been recently introduced in the hair care products market by a company called Harmonium. According to the TressAnew official website, this product can help females restore their hair from deep within. Moreover, it can also provide all the nutrients that the hair needs to grow at a rapid rate.

As mentioned on tressanew.com, this product can help you get beautiful, thick hair right from the comfort of your home. It does not come in the form of a hard-to-apply greasy mask or a complicated scalp treatment. Moreover, there is no need to get stylist tools or other fancy and equally expensive products in order for it to work. All you really need to do is swallow two capsules of TressAnew at any time of the day and let it do the rest.

What makes TressAnew by Harmonium a potentially better option than all other alternative hair care options is its low cost. The company has taken care to price this product nominally so that it stays within the reach of every user in need. This is in contrast to other solutions like wigs, extensions, and transplants which are either expensive, painful, inconvenient or all of the above.

However, now with the availability of TressAnew hair support pills, it can be possible to enjoy rapid hair benefits without breaking the bank. Due to the rising popularity of this supplement, the stocks are selling out fast. So click here to visit tressanew.com today to get your bottle of TressAnew before it runs out.

How Does TressAnew Really Work?

There are several possible reasons why you can suffer from hair loss. It can either be a poor lifestyle, genetics, stress, etc. However, if none of the usual remedies are working out for you, the problem is a little deeper than you may ever expect. Let’s see how.

As mentioned on the official TressAnew website, the female body tends to experience a drop in its estrogen levels. It can either be due to pregnancy, menopause or simply because of the natural aging process. This estrogen decline is inevitable and cannot be avoided at any cost. When the levels of this hormone start declining, the testosterone levels begin to rise simultaneously.

You might be surprised to hear this out but women also tend to have testosterone in their bodies just like men. However, it is present in very little quantities and suppressed by estrogen. But when the latter declines, testosterone gets enough space to up its levels. As increased levels of testosterone start flowing through your body freely, they are acted upon by an enzyme called 5 alpha-reductase or 5-AR.

Yes, women have some testosterone, just like men have some estrogen.

As this happens, testosterone is converted into dihydrotestosterone or DHT which is the active form of this hormone and almost 10 times stronger. DHT is also a culprit behind excessive hair fall in men, so naturally, it can wreak havoc inside a woman’s body. To control this hormone, TressAnew comes to the rescue.

AS DHT levels keep rising in the body, they act on the hair, making them thin and brittle. With time, their strength gets affected to the point that even the slightest touch can cause breakage and excessive shedding. But how does DHT accomplish it and what can TressAnew do to stop it?

Your hair has small chambers at the very bottom known as hair follicles. These follicles bear receptors that they use to absorb nutrients. These nutrients are then used for nourishing the hair and making them stronger and healthier. When the levels of DHT get out of control, most of this hormone makes its way towards these receptors, gets attached to them, and blocks them.

As a result, the hair is now unable to get the required nutrients it needs to nourish itself so it loses its thickness, gets dull, and undergoes malnutrition. In such circumstances, using any hair serum or multivitamins won’t work as the hair is unable to absorb any of it due to a blockade at its very base.

Using TressAnew pills in such a situation can help as it contains multiple ingredients that work to block the 5-AR enzyme. These have been known as 5-AR inhibitors and have been discussed in detail in the ingredients section. Once these TressAnew ingredients are able to unblock the receptors at hair follicles, the nutrient flow is reestablished and the hair can be healthy once again.

TressAnew Ingredients Label

It is highly recommended to go through the label of every new supplement you wish to try. This is because, in this way, you get to know what exactly is included in the product that you are ready to swallow. That said, let’s look at the TressAnew ingredients that have been disclosed on its official website.

Nettle Root

Nettle root is a naturally existing herb that was first discovered by humans way back during the Bronze Age. Experts believe that Julius Caesar used it to boost his energy levels in ancient times. Recent research conducted on this herb has found that nettle root is particularly helpful for strengthening hair and reducing hair fall. In fact, it has been regarded as a strong 5-AR blocker that stops testosterone from converting into DHT and making the matters worse.

Fo-Ti

Together with the nettle root, Fo-Ti has been known to be another important TressAnew ingredient that can strengthen your hair. Moreover, it can target the DHT buildup inside the body no matter how big it is or for how long it has been accumulating within.

Researchers have labeled Fo-Ti as a potent 5-Ar inhibitor that can fight DHT and reduce its androgenic effects on the body. One of these androgenic effects is constant hair thinning and hair fall. In one particular study, researchers found that as many as 97% of the participants who received Fo-Ti experienced improvement in the appearance and growth of their hair. 77 percent of them even said that their hair became thicker.

Saw Palmetto

Saw palmetto was first discovered by the ancient tribes of South America as a natural blocker of DHT receptors that are unable to attach to the hair follicles. Using this ingredient, it is now possible to control the root cause of all the problems related to hair fall.

Horsetail

The history of horsetail goes back to the Greco-Roman culture where it was used as a herb to obtain multiple health benefits for different body parts, including hair. It has been added to the list of TressAnew ingredients because of the antioxidants and silicon present in its composition. Both these compounds have been known to support faster hair growth and increase its strength.

The antioxidants in horsetail work by slowing down the aging of hair fibers due to which you are able to enjoy youthful, shiny hair. Next, silicon works on increasing the thickness and luster of the hair.

However, to enjoy these benefits of horsetail, it is first important to stop the conversion of 5-AR to DHT. For this purpose, other ingredients like saw palmetto and Fo-Ti have been included alongside horsetail in the TressAnew hair pills.

Magnesium

Magnesium is among the most important minerals that are accumulated in your hair to promote its health. It is basically needed to counteract calcium which may also accumulate inside your hair follicles and clog them so that they are unable to grow and nourish properly. By clearing this calcium buildup, magnesium allows hair to grow faster. At the same time, it can also reduce the strength of DHT and make it weaker.

Biotin

Biotin is known to be extremely healthy for hair. However, it can only help when the DHT levels within the body are under control. Therefore, it has been added alongside strong 5-AR inhibitors in TressAnew capsules to maximize its benefits.

TressAnew Benefits

As per TressAnew reviews online, the following benefits can be expected to achieve if you take these hair pills regularly (individual results may vary):

Lesser conversion of testosterone hormone into DHT leading to reduced hair fall

Stronger, shinier, and younger hair

Increased confidence and self-assurance due to good hair health

Increased thickness, volume, and gloss in the hair

Much faster growth of hair due to adequate nourishment

Inhibition of the enzyme that would otherwise cause breakage of hair follicles

Increased hair restoration

Better cellular regeneration in hair strands

Prevention of balding spots and excessive hair shedding

Rejuvenation of the entire body through adequate nourishment coming from natural ingredients

Filling of balding spots all across your hair

Keep in mind that because TressAnew is a natural supplement, the exact benefits that can be achieved by using it every day are subject to variation depending on individual circumstances.

Who Created TressAnew?

TressAnew has been created by a woman called Chrissa Benson. She is a mother of three children as well as an expert on women’s health. As per the official website, she has also been featured in some renowned platforms like Reader’s Digest, Prevention magazine, Women’s Health magazine and more. However, despite being an educator of women’s health, she fell victim to hair fall which got so out of control after the birth of her third child that she describes it as ‘horrifying.’

Chrissa even visited a doctor to get herself tested for any imbalances. However, soon enough, she realized that age, hormonal imbalances, thyroid issues, stress, genetics, etc. were not responsible for her hair loss. Frustrated, she called one of her friends who was a top health supplements advisor who finally made her realize that it was the excessive 5-AR in her system that was triggering the levels of DHT and inducing hair fall. With the help of this friend, Chrissa then came up with a bunch of ingredients including Fo-Ti and Saw palmetto to form what we now know as TressAnew.

Where To Buy TressAnew? Pricing and Shipping Information

As mentioned by the manufacturer, the price of this supplement per day turns out to be even less than the cost of a cup of coffee. For such a little amount of money, you can easily purchase these hair pills from tressanew.com, its official website and the only platform to purchase them.

More details on TressAnew price can be found below:

Starter Pack: 1 Bottle of TressAnew at $49.95 plus a small shipping fee

Most Popular: 3 Bottles of TressAnew at $39.95 per bottle plus a small shipping fee

Best Value: 6 Bottles TressAnew at $33 per bottle plus a small shipping fee

The stocks are limited and selling out really fast, so the company suggests investing in the 3- or 6-bottle pack to load up for the future. Moreover, going for these deals will also enable you to enjoy maximum discounts.

As soon as you have chosen your preferred deal, click the add to cart button which will take you to a secure checkout page. Here, you will have to enter your personal details as well as your credit card information so that payment can be processed. As soon as the payment is made, your TressAnew order will be on your way.

To avoid getting into any TressAnew scam, the company advises sticking to the official website for order placement. It might be possible to find this hair product on Amazon and other platforms; however, chances are it is not authentic and will only be a waste of money. So beware.

TressAnew Money-back Guarantee

Purchasing any supplement online can be a great risk. If the product comes out to be a scam or ineffective, it not only causes a waste of money but can also harm your health in a negative way. Therefore, a new user is always hesitant to put his hard-earned money at risk on an online supplement.

However, such is not the case with the TressAnew supplement as the company is providing a refund offer on every order. It is known as the “Love It Or Its Free” money-back guarantee that is applicable on every order placed through tressanew.com. This offer can be availed for up to 90 days or three months after order placement. This gives you plenty of time to try it out and see if it works for you.

TressAnew Reviews – Final Words

TressAnew hair supplement is a natural product introduced by a women’s health expert to all the females fighting problems of hair fall. It works differently from regular hair care products as it targets the increased DHT levels and tends to reduce them by controlling the activity of the 5-AR enzyme. Once this problem is sorted, hair fall is expected to reduce. At the same time, the rich nutrients and vitamins in the supplement’s composition can also work to nourish the hair and increase its strength. If you wish to know more about TressAnew or wish to place an order, visit the official website today.

TressAnew Reviews and Frequently Asked Questions

What makes TressAnew different from other hair supplements?

As mentioned by the company, this product targets the root cause behind female hair fall i.e. increased DHT levels due to enhanced 5-AR activity. By addressing this root cause, the product can solve the issue on a long-term basis while improving general hair health.

Is Tress Anew a safe formula?

As per the official website, the ingredients used in the core formula are completely natural without any additives, chemicals, or stimulants. So it is likely safe and there is minimal risk of encountering TressAnew side effects.

How to use TressAnew?

Using TressAnew is quite easy and convenient. As per the official guidelines, you have to consume two pills of this supplement on a daily basis to see the effects. There is no specific time to perform this ritual; you are free to consume the capsules in the morning or night, according to your preference.

Can TressAnew work for everyone?

It has been especially mentioned on tressanew.com that this product may not work for women suffering from female pattern baldness, alopecia, or any other medical condition that directly affects their hair. To resolve these issues, it is better to consult a medical professional.

How much time does it take for TressAnew to produce results?

Because hair growth is usually a slow process, expecting rapid benefits would be foolish. Even though the TressAnew ingredients start working as soon as they are introduced into the body, you will still need to wait at least 2 to 3 weeks before seeing any results. Remember that this timeline can vary for different users.

Will Tress Anew work for those with bad genetics?

As per the company, this formula is expected to work on people with hair thinning and hair fall as these are not necessarily due to bad genetics.

How to know if DHT is causing hair loss?

The manufacturer of the TressAnew supplement has mentioned a simple trick to perform in order to confirm if excessive levels of DHT are behind your hair loss. She calls it the 5-second finger test that has been devised by the researchers at the University of Michigan. To perform this test, place your right hand in front of your face and notice your ring and pointer fingers. If the ring finger feels longer than the pointer finger, it indicates that you have high levels of DHT in your body which is probably why you are shedding a lot of hair and no remedy seems to be working for you.

