Veteran Services Collaborative to host ‘Visit with a Vet’

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative hosted a "Visit with a Vet" event to educate local veterans and their families on veteran benefits. September 11, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is hosting an informational Visit with a Vet event Sept. 11.

Visit with a Vet, which is free to attend, is set to allow veterans, active-duty military and their families to learn more about veteran benefits.

The collaborative, in partnership with Starbucks and Wolf Creek Restaurant, is set to hold the event on 9/11 to honor the first responders who put themselves on the front lines.

Presentations about the benefits available to veterans through CalVet and the Veterans Administration are scheduled, along with time for veterans to simply meet other veterans and their families, which organizers hope helps to bring the veteran community together.

Guests can also enjoy a free Starbucks coffee, Hors D’oeuvres provided by Wolf Creek Restaurant and a guest performance by singer Clair Tester.

Additionally, a raffle is scheduled for gift baskets and gift cards provided by the merchants from Northpark Village Square, as well as information tables staffed by local organizations.

Visit with a Vet is scheduled 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Northpark Village Square, located at 27746-27748 McBean Parkway, in Valencia. For more information, contact Jeff Stabile at 805-657-1967 or [email protected] 

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for more than two years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

