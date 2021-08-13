Voters to receive mail-in ballots for recall election by Monday

Most voters will receive their mail-in ballots for the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election by Monday, Aug. 16, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar/Recorder’s Office.

Voters can cast their ballot by sending it through the mail. Postage is not required and ballots must be postmarked by Election Day to count.

All ballot drop boxes will also be available Monday, according to a statement released by the Registrar/Recorder.

Ballot drop boxes have been placed at 15 locations throughout the Santa Clarita Valley and many other locations throughout Los Angeles County.

All ballot drop boxes will open by Aug. 16 and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters can drop off their ballot at any vote center or ballot drop off box in the county.

The county has not yet announced vote center locations, where voters can also drop off their ballots.

Before dropping off a ballot, voters must place their voted ballot card inside the official return envelope, securely seal it and sign and date the back, according to the county Registrar/Recorder’s office.

Santa Clarita Valley ballot drop boxes can be found at the following locations:

Newhall

Old Town Newhall Library on Main Street.

Saugus

Metrolink Station on Soledad Canyon Road.

Bouquet Canyon Park on Wellston Drive.

Santa Clarita Park on Seco Canyon Road.

Valencia

Valencia Public Library on Valencia Boulevard.

L.A. County Fire Station 76 on Henry Mayo Drive.

West Creek Park on Village Circle.

Canyon Country

Todd Longshore Park on Whites Canyon Road.

Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library on Soledad Canyon Road.

L.A. County Fire Station 132 on Sand Canyon Road.

Castaic

L.A. County Fire Station 143 on Hasley Canyon Road.

Castaic Regional Sports Complex on Castaic Road.

Stevenson Ranch

Pico Canyon Park on Pico Canyon Road.

Agua Dulce

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center on Escondido Canyon Road.

Acton