Hemp oils are one of the most commonly used hemp supplement products. Part of the reason why they have become a top choice is because of how simple yet versatile they are.

There are several different ways that hemp oils can be used, including as sublingual drops and as oil mixed into foods. The flavor of hemp oil is therefore essential as it plays a major role in a person’s experience and likelihood of using hemp oils in the future.

Many hemp brands, like Premium Jane, offer a mix of flavored and unflavored hemp oils. Added ingredients such as fruit and vegetable extracts are often used to enhance the taste of flavored oils. Hemp oils also have their own natural taste, which contributes to the overall profile of the product.

With so many different hemp oils on the market, it can be challenging to know which ones will provide the best flavor experience. To make this process a little easier, let’s break down the different elements that contribute to the taste of hemp oils and what to look out for when shopping.

Cannabinoids

Hemp plants contain hundreds of different cannabinoids. The most well-known of these cannabinoids is CBD and is the one generally associated with the plant’s many health benefits. CBD is not the only cannabinoid that contributes to both the plant’s positive effects and its flavor. Other common cannabinoids include CBC, CBN, and CBDA.

No two hemp plants are the same, and each plant has its own unique ratio of cannabinoids. This results in very mild flavor differences between different hemp crops. In order to achieve as much consistency as possible, most brands use a single source of hemp plants.

Terpenes

Terpenes are the second most prominent group of compounds found within hemp plants. Terpenes are the main factor that determines the flavor profile and the aroma of hemp extract. Just like cannabinoids, there are hundreds of different terpenes in varying ratios within hemp plants.

The flavor that terpene provides can vary a heart deal from one hemp strain to another. Some terpenes, for example, have a strong citrus flavor, while others have more herbal notes. Trying lots of different hemp oils that have been made using different hemp crops helps to personal workout preferences when it comes to terpene profiles.

It is possible to purchase terpene oils which can be added to hemp oils to enhance their flavor. This is an excellent method for people who know the exact terpene blends that they prefer. It can also be fun to mix different terpene combinations and create unique flavor profiles.

Isolate vs. Full-spectrum Hemp Oils

The flavor profile of isolate hemp oils is very different from that of full-spectrum or broad-spectrum hemp oils. The reason for this is due to the other compounds that are contained within the oil.

Isolate hemp oils have undergone intense filtration to remove all cannabinoids and terpenes other than CBD from the final product. This gives isolate oils a very mild taste and is one of the reasons they are a popular choice for those who do not particularly like the taste of hemp.

Full-spectrum hemp oils, on the other hand, contain all of the compounds that naturally occur within hemp plants. By retaining all terpenes and cannabinoids, full-spectrum oils tend to have a much stronger taste than isolate oils. There is also much more room for a variety of flavors in full-spectrum oils.

Added Flavorings

Flavored hemp oils contain additional flavorings which do not come from the hemp plant. These added flavorings often come from concentrated fruit and vegetable extract. Although, some brands use artificial flavorings to create a bright flavor profile and unique flavor blends.

Flavorings that are added to hemp oils are carefully chosen so that they do not impact the effectiveness of the oil. Flavor additions enhance the taste of the oils, making them more enjoyable and helping to hide the more robust herbal notes of specific cannabinoids and terpenes.

How to Choose the Best Hemp Oils

It is possible to buy both flavored and unflavored oils. When adding hemp oils to recipes and drinks, the unflavored option is generally going to work best and affect the overall taste of the meal less than flavored oils.

Flavored oils are best when consumed on their own sublingually as it gives their flavor profile the chance to shine through and really be enjoyed. It can also be fun to try different flavored oils, making the routine of taking hemp oils fresh and exciting.

Most brands offer a few different flavored oils, making it easy to switch between different flavors while keeping the base oil the same for consistency.