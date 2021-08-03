What Are the Best Privacy Protection Services in 2021?

Your privacy is important, especially these days, when information about individuals can be found surprisingly easily online. Things like your birth date, address, phone number, job, and more can be accessed by strangers who perform a simple search of your name on Google, Bing, Yahoo, and any other search engine that’s out there. If this makes you uneasy, don’t worry, as there are steps you can take to better protect your privacy and control what people see when they search for you.

Privacy protection services are becoming increasingly popular because they simplify the process of removing unwanted information about yourself from the internet. Below are some of the best services that you can consider trying in 2021.

1. OneRep

OneRep fully understands that there might be a lot of information out there, particularly on data broker websites, that you want to take down. But it can take a lot of time and effort to find all of the websites that are showcasing your details. And it can take even longer to find their opt out and removal instructions to tell them that you don’t want to be in their database. Plus, as more data brokers appear, your information might return, and you might not even realize it. How frustrating!

At OneRep, you can choose from several plans, all of which are affordably priced, to protect yourself and your family. The service works by scanning more than 100 sites, from Whitepages to InstantCheckMate, to find out who is displaying your personal info. Then, they’ll take care of submitting all of the opt out requests on your behalf, and will continue to monitor the web for new listings. To learn more, check out this OneRep review.

2. DeleteMe

DeleteMe is another type of privacy protection service that you can consider using if you want to prevent data brokers from sharing your personal details like your contact information or background. They claim that they can help by quickly and easily removing all of the data about you that is being exposed to the public because of data brokers.

How does DeleteMe work? Well, you start by creating an account. Once you do that, you will get a profile page, and you can use it to let the DeleteMe experts know what information you want to remove. Then, they will get to work, scanning the internet for websites that are displaying that information, and sending in opt out requests on your behalf so you don’t have to worry about doing it yourself.

3. ReputationDefender

Next up, we have ReputationDefender, which is another option in the world of privacy protection services. You can start by getting a free reputation report card, which will show you information that will help you determine how others view your reputation when they search for

you online. So, if you are concerned about protecting your privacy, as well as your reputation, this service might be the right choice.

What’s also nice about ReputationDefender is that it can help you if you run a business. In addition to helping individuals, they also have solutions for small businesses, big companies, and executives.

4. BrandYourself

Last up is BrandYourself. Like other options, this one lets you get started with the help of a free scan that can shed a lot of light on what information appears when your name is typed into a search engine. They’ll then give you a plan that can help you improve your online reputation and protect your private information.

With BrandYourself, it’s about controlling what information can be found about you online. That’s why they help you take down personal details, but also go a step further to help you with cleaning up your reputation on social media.

Bottom line: with so many privacy protection services to choose from, you can find easy ways to control the personal information people can access when they try to look you up on the internet.