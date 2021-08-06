Witnesses report smokes and flames showing off Vasquez Canyon Road

Los Angeles County firefighters were called to the scene of a reported brush fire on Friday after smoke and flames could be seen from multiple roads surrounding Vasquez Canyon Road.

According to Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department, the fire was first reported at 12:02 p.m. near the intersection of Vasquez Canyon Road and Burton Way. Units arrived on the scene four minutes later at 12:06 p.m.

BRUSH FIRE | FS132 | 16000 Vazquez Canyon Rd | #ForrestPark | Units on-scene reporting a 2 acre brush fire running to the Northeast. 1 structure is currently threatened. #VasquezIC#LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) August 6, 2021

As of 12:34 p.m., the fire was reported to be 3-4 acres in size and running. The structure that was previously considered threatened was quickly saved by responding personnel, according to Fire Department officials.

When the fire was initially reported, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials informed the Fire Department smoke and flames could be seen from Vasquez Canyon Road, Bouquet Canyon Road and Sierra Highway, according to Lua.

Both air and ground crews have been called in to assist on the blaze, according to Lua.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.