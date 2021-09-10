10th grade student accused of making criminal threats at Hart High School detained

The 10th-grade student accused of having written threats on a bathroom school wall was detained by deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, according to law enforcement officials.

The detainment stems from a threat that was found Friday afternoon, and was brought to the attention of school administrators by another student. Hart officials then contacted the school’s resource officer, prompting a full investigation from SCV Sheriff’s Station officials, according to Dave Caldwell, public information officer with the William S. Hart Union High School District.

In the email update sent to parents on Monday regarding the situation, Principal Jason d’Autremont said the student had confessed and that there was never a “genuine threat to the safety of our campus.” Law enforcement officials informed The Signal on Tuesday that the student had been detained.

“He was detained on suspicion of criminal threats and a petition was submitted to the DA in the Sylmar office (which handles juvenile offenses) for consideration,” said Sgt. Brian Shreves of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

While the threat mentioned the date Wednesday, Sept. 29, the school has remained open with an expanded sheriff’s presence in the area out of an abundance of caution.

“The student indicated they were being bullied and were talking about doing something about it,” said Caldwell, adding that it identified a particular individual, whose parents were notified and are fully aware of the situation.

“A student saw something, was concerned and mentioned it to a trusted adult,” Caldwell said. “In a situation like this, someone is in need of help, and (the system helps), we are able to make certain they get that help.”

d’Autremont said in the email that the school and law enforcement would be enforcing appropriate discipline. The principal encouraged students to avoid perpetuating bullying or spreading angry or inflammatory comments online about the situation.

The student care line is available to students via [email protected] and 661-373-1822.