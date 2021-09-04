4 new Christmas traditions for this year

Last Christmas was an unconventional one, to say the least. The UK got consumed by the coronavirus pandemic and, our Christmas holiday was like nothing we’ve ever known. Parties were non-existent, loved ones were missing from the dinner table and, key workers were working around the clock to keep the nation safe. It is fair to say that the magic of Christmas was missing a spark.

However, this year there is a much more positive story to tell. We have all learnt to live with new restrictions and have a developed a more ‘normal’ way of life. Therefore, it is time to bring the magic of Christmas back to our homes. So, if you want to make this Christmas one to remember, why not branch out and try something new. Here are four new traditions to try this Christmas.

Go handmade

The effects of the pandemic meant redundancies and, furlough was on the rise. Despite the UK getting back on track, the aftereffect has left people in financial difficulty.

Christmas is a time of good spirit and generosity. However, people often feel pressured into buying Christmas gifts that they perhaps can’t afford. So, a great option this Christmas is to swap shop-bought items for a handmade gift.

Handmade gifts are a great way of showing the recipient you have put thought, time, and effort into their present – making it even more special.

Get baking

There is nothing quite like the smell of wholesome baking, especially at Christmas. So why not share the love and offer your neighbours some of your tasty treats? Choose an easy to bake biscuit like shortbread and make them in bulk. If you want to go the extra mile, wrap them in clear packaging and tie a festive ribbon at the top. You are sure to put a big smile on your neighbour’s faces.

Wrap in fabric

Around Christmas, an excessive amount of wrapping paper gets used each year. Much of this is then discarded and ends up in the landfill. So, consider wrapping your presents in fabric instead. Wrapping in fabric not only looks stunning but it is also reusable and therefore much more environmentally friendly.

Dine from across the globe

We all know and love our traditional Christmas dinner. The pigs in blankets, roast potatoes and even Brussel sprouts are all firm Christmas favourites. However, why not mix things up this year? Embrace cuisine from across the globe and infuse it into your Christmas dinner. Why not serve a traditional French Dish? Or a Vietnamese speciality? The choice is yours, so make it your own.