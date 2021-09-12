50-acre fire shuts down Interstate 5 at Templin Highway

A helicopter flies over a 50-acre fire by Interstate 5 near Templin Highway. Dan Watson / The Signal.
Firefighters responded to a 50-acre fire on both sides of Interstate 5 at Templin Highway in Castaic Saturday afternoon.  

Matt Klein, acting supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said containment was at 0% as of 5:15 p.m. Saturday. 

The U.S. Forest Service is leading the effort to knock down the fire, while the county assists, he said. Officials have not called for evacuations, though Interstate 5 had been closed in both directions.  

Traffic backs up on the northbound Interstate 5 where CHP officers have issued a SIG Alert for an unknown duration at Templin Highway. Bobby Block / The Signal.

The southbound Interstate 5 is closed at Vista Del Lago Road, while the northbound direction is closed at Templin Highway, according to an advisory issued by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. 

The California Highway Patrol issued SIG alerts for unknown durations at those locations, according California Highway Patrol Officer Stephan Brandt. 

He said he recommends avoiding traveling to the area as CHP officers are directing vehicles to exit the freeway and turnaround. 

An ambulance drives past traffic on the northbound Interstate 5 toward where firefighters are battling a 50-acre fire near Templin Highway. Dan Watson / The Signal.

“It’s better off to avoid the area for a while until we have some kind of update on how long this is going to last,” he said. 

