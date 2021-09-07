7 Best Multiplayer Games That Can Be Played in 2021

Coming home to a relaxing session of intense computer games can get your head out of the stressful events of the day. In this fast-paced world, everyone is in a hurry. Taking a break once in a while doesn’t seem like a bad idea, now does it? What better than playing a good competitive game with your friends and family!

During the pandemic, playing games together was a great distraction for many. It was also a great way of spending some time together with their loved ones for some others.

There are many online games available for you on various streaming platforms, and they come with inbuilt tutorials. Other than that, gaming videos are further streamed on YouTube and various other platforms such as Twitch. You might find it a treat to your eyes, watching the pro gamers play their best games live.

Now we come to the question of What games should we play? We have it all covered for you! Below is a list of some of the best multiplayer games you can try playing in 2021 with your friends and have a great time together!

Call of Duty:

Even though all the games in the Call of Duty series are very popular, their new Warzone has created much buzz. The first reason being it’s free! It is a great multiplayer shooting game based on real-life warfare experiences. The game has many addictive missions keeping it ever so interesting for its players. In addition to that, it is frequently updated, which keeps it fresh for its players. Players can also customize their guns with unlockable items. The fire to win this game has been so high that various websites with COD Cheats provide several hacks that can be used in the game.

Valorant:

Valorant is a team-based tactical shooter game. Though this concept is nothing new, its certain interesting features always make it stand out. This game is based on each player of a team. The team should coordinate well while either attacking or defending in the game. After every round, players can purchase characters or weapons through the currency they earn based on their performance. These features have made Valorant very popular in recent days.

Among Us:

Among Us is a social deduction game where a minimum of 4 to a maximum of 10 players prepare a spaceship for the departure. But the catch is, only some are doing so while 1 or 2 are only pretending. The game ends with the imposter getting caught or the number of imposters being more than the crewmates. The popularity of this fun game skyrocketed during the pandemic.

Minecraft:

Minecraft is a survival game where you need to build stuff to save your friend or yourself. There are several game modes where you will have to destroy other’s creations and save yours. Or if you want a relaxing time, you can build several things with strangers from the Internet.

Fortnite:

Fortnite was once a survival game where you were supposed to build a fortress to save the world from the zombie attack. But with several updates coming, it has now become a battle royale game. Though many other games have the same concept, its great graphics and weapons have secured it a position in the popular multiplayer game section.

League of Legends:

League of Legends is a game of the MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) genre. Some similar games emerged, but nothing could match the gameplay experience of League of Legends. A team of 5 players fights against each other, destroying each other’s Nexus crystal. In 2019, League of Legends was Twitch’s most-watched game.

Player Unknown’s Battleground (PUBG):

PUBG, short for Player Unknown’s Battleground, has become one of the most played multiplayer games of recent times. The thrilling gameplay experience of this game, where squads play against each other, trying to fight before the blue zone arrives. The game is free-to-play with a good range of weapons and regular updates, keeping the experience fresh for the players.