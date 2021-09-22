BLX Buds Review 2021: Real truth You Know to about BlxBuds!

Listening to your favourite songs using earbuds have become the most appreciated ways which people enjoy so that they no longer value using wired earphones due to their inconveniences. BLXBuds as wireless earbuds are great earbuds that give you beautiful sounds you can never afford to miss. Gone are the days where things were so difficult that people had no access to what would make life convenient for them. I could remember when there was nothing like earbuds but now technology has grown so powerful to the extent that not just that we now have earbuds but also we can now boast of noiseless earbuds. Although there are many of these earbuds you can see in the market today but the truth is that most of them cannot give you the satisfaction that you want and that is why I am talking about BLXBuds earbuds the only earbuds I and my team have confirmed to be only trusted clear and noiseless earbuds you can feel comfortable with.

Earbuds are not only good for listening to music, there are many things which you can do with them that is why people feel better with them than normal wired earpieces. Some people like personal time with just enjoying whatever they are listening to, be it a podcast, watching movies, answering phone calls, on a walkout exercise or even in their working place. With the use of earbuds you can comfortably enjoy your good time with your favorite sounds you wish to listen to. The only reason why I personally do like using wired earphones is because they are a source of distraction. They are not good to be used while on workout because those wires can easily be cut unknowingly while on such duty. But with the use of earbuds (BLXBuds) you can easily do whatever you are doing without obstruction from any source.

The truth is that in this generation where everything seems to be done technologically, science and technology has so much improved to the extent that our daily needs are gradually being satisfied. BLXBuds is no doubt one of them in the sense that it gives us the comfort we need anytime we want to listen to good sounds. I know that BLXBuds is not the only earbuds in the market but one thing about this particular earbuds is that it is of a high quality to the point that no earbuds according several tests I and my team have carried out can beat the kind of quality sounds this earbuds can give. Yes this is true. All you have to do is to carefully follow this review so you can know everything about BLXBuds and why everyone is talking about it. In this review I am going to tell you everything you need to know about these earbuds. Let’s get into it very well.

Overview

It is undeniable that people are looking for good products to buy but many times they end up going for the wrong products. Can one blame them? Or can you say that it is their fault? No. It is not their fault. The problem is that they were introduced to the wrong product and that is my advice. Before you go for any product, you must make sure you know what that product is like so that you do not just go and waste your money on these fake products you can see everywhere. Please, it is already said that not all that glitter is gold. Yes, not all these products that are promising you heaven on earth can actually give you that which they promised. That is why anytime you are looking for a good product, you should go through the right source e.i you can always go to this place and check for a good product to buy. Here, before we recommend any product for our visitors, we must have done every research on that product and we now know that it is good and safe for you to use before you can go for it.

BLXBuds wireless earbuds are one of them. We have carefully gone through everything you need to know about these powerful earbuds so that you do not just go and waste your money.

If you are a music lover, this particular earbud is for you. There will not be any need for disappointment due to low quality sound again. BLXBuds wireless earbuds are solely for you.

What are BLXBuds Earbuds?

Honestly speaking, BLXBuds is a high quality painless earbuds with a dual stereo system and with the latest Bluetooth 5.1 which do not have any sound fluctuations just as most of the AirPod Pro. BLXBuds just hit the market recently. This is not most of the earbuds you have been seeing in the market. BLXBuds actually has proven to stand out to be the best in the market currently. Yes this is very true. Most companies are just copying what other companies have already produced without adding anything new to it and that is why most of them do not last.

In the case of BLXBuds, it is totally different. There is a high quality sound which you can never find on any earbuds in the market. The dual speakers are nothing to write home about, they are the best so far I have ever come across. The base is so deep that you can hear everything very clearly. There is an active noise cancellation where you do not have to worry about noise from outside. The stereo quality sound from the earbuds is so strong and clear that you will hear every combination of beats used in producing the your favorite songs you are listening to. The company is one of a kind in the sense that they are not chasing the shadows just like most of these companies are busy doing. They carefully produced these earbuds so that their customers do not have to complain about anything.

I understand that most of the problems users of earbuds are facing is that they do not know the right one for them. Ok. Let me carefully give you the list of things to look out for while looking for good earbuds to buy. One, you should check the Bluetooth version of such earbuds. Second, you should check if it uses dual speakers. Third, does it have noise cancellation technology? Fourth, is it a fit-in-ear earbud which means it causes pain to your ears while listening to music or in fact while using it? Is it compatible with all devices? What are other users saying about the earbuds? What is the sound like? And few other things you yourself want see before you can go for such earbuds

If you are able to access both qualities, then you can actually go for such earbuds. By doing so you have carefully looked out for the kind of qualities you want. The good news I have for you is that BLXBuds wireless earbuds come with all those qualities and even more. The company did a great job to be honest with you. BLXBuds passed all our tests and there is nothing remaining. The sound is not like most of these fake products you can see in the market.

These beautifully designed earbuds come with a compact charging case. The charging case of BLXBuds is very fast to charge. You do not have to spend so much time waiting for the case to fully charge. Just plug it in and wait for a few minutes and you will see that your earbuds case is already fully charged. There is support for super fast charging.

BLXBuds wireless earbuds are lightweight earbuds which means that these earbuds are not heavy at all while wearing them on your ears. I have discovered that some of these earbuds you can see in the market are too heavy. They are not comfortable in your ears while wearing them and that is why they keep scratching you in your ears while listening to music or listening to whatever you are listening to.

BLXBuds produce a stereo quality sound you have never heard before. We did our comparison with samsung galaxy earbuds and even iPhone earbuds and discovered that those companies are just noise makers. They are selling not because of the quality they give but because of their names and nothing more. This is what some people do not understand. They only think that because earbuds are coming from Samsung or iPhone that means that they are of good qualities. This is not true. In fact after testing BLXBuds wireless earbuds, we discovered that they performed better than Samsung and Apple buds. Do not be carried away by their names, there are more good and better earbuds that perform better than Samsung and Apple buds. BLXBuds wireless earbuds have a quality sound, dual speakers, Bluetooth version 5.1, deep bass and the price is very affordable too.

Most people are music lovers and I myself, I am a music lover too and I will never go for earbuds that will not give such quality sound that I want. Personally I have experienced a lot of disappointments due to lack of quality that I want and I was spending money on different earbuds so I could discover that one earbuds that I can trust until BLXBuds wireless earbuds were introduced into the market, then I decided to go for it. That’s how I stopped wasting money on earbuds. In case you want to see what other customers are saying about BLXBuds wireless earbuds, you can simply use the link in this review so you will see what some customers are saying about BLXBuds although I will give some of the customers review here later. But the truth is that BLXBuds is the best I have seen.

What are the specifications of BLXBuds Earbuds?

Just as I told you before, BLXBuds wireless earbuds are fully prepared. They come with lots of mind blowing specifications that you cannot afford to miss. Anybody who wants to enjoy a high quality sound will never want to miss these earbuds.

Dual Speakers.

Comes with the latest version of Bluetooth i.e version 5.1 which is compatible with all devices.

Easy pairing and compatibility with iOS and Android and even with other devices like laptops and tablets.

Comes with a TWS Dual Stereo wireless buds.

IPX4 which is water resistant.

Comes with an Ultra-fast Type-C charging port which charges very fast.

Solid, deep bass and reverb.

Comes with a 10 m connectivity range.

Had an incredible audio range from 20Hz to 20KHz.

An hour charge.

Hand-free calling.

Up to 60 hours of use or 4.5 hours of playback and talk time with just a charge.

Comes with a comfortable high grade silicone in-ear which is available in different sizes like small, medium and large where you can use the one that is most comfortable with your ears.

Very affordable.

Classic design.

What can you see inside the box when you buy BLXBuds Earbuds?

When you buy BLXBuds wireless earbuds, you are going to see that it is fully packed with everything you need in order to enjoy good quality sound. They include;

The charging case which you charge for just an hour you can then charge the earbuds with it.

One BLXBuds earbuds with silicone in-ear which protect your ears from hurts or pains from the earbuds.

1x Micro USB to USB-A charging cable which can simply be used in charging your earbuds.

Different sizes of silicone in-ear tips which include small size, medium size and large size.

The instruction guide.

Warranty guide.

And you can get 100 percent money back in case you do not like what you are seeing.

What are the features of BLXBuds Earbuds?

BLXBuds wireless earbuds come with a lot of features. This is why people are talking about it. Already I told you that these earbuds can beat any earbuds you can see today in the market. Let me take you through the features so that you will see why people so much like these earbuds.

Ergonomic design: I know that many people are afraid of the stress that comes from using these earbuds which most of the time cause pain or hurt in the ears. This is true. I myself have had such an experience where you put on earbuds and before some few minutes you have already started feeling pain in your ears. The good news is that BLXBuds earbuds do not cause any of those pains.

Easy pairing and compatibility: BLXBuds earbuds are very easy to pair in the sense that they are compatible with all devices that have Bluetooth. The connection is done by just turning on your device Bluetooth and then pairing them together and you can now enjoy all time music and quality sound which BLXBuds wireless earbuds produce.

Latest Bluetooth version of 5.1: BLXBuds earbuds are not like other earbuds which come with old versions of Bluetooth which make them difficult to connect to some of these newly produced devices. This can be very annoying when you discover that the earbuds you paid for cannot connect with your phone or tablets because of the Bluetooth version. BLXBuds earbuds come with the latest version of Bluetooth version 5.1 which is compatible with all the devices and very easy to pair.

Dual Speakers: Yes. BLXBuds earbuds have dual speakers. There is no need to worry about poor sounds. The dual speakers give you a clear sound so that you do not complain about anything.

Silicone in-ear: With the silicone in-ear of different sizes that BLXBuds come with you have the choice to choose which one that is best fit in your ears so that you do complain of painful ears or anything.

Full IPX4: BLXBuds earbuds are fully water resistant. What does it mean? It means that you will never have to worry about water spoiling your earbuds. It is also sweat resistant for those who wear them during exercise or walkout. There is no need to worry about water or sweat spoiling your earbuds. Most of these earbuds you can get in the market today easily get damaged because of water or even sweat. They are not water resistant in fact most do not have any protection at all and that is why they easily develop one fault or the other. Remember, when they begin to crack, just know that you have come to the end of using your earbuds because there will be damage from there. But when you get BLXBuds, there will never be any need for such panic.

TWS Dual Stereo wireless buds: Yes this is also another great feature of BLXBuds earbuds. The TVS Dual Stereo wireless buds are so strong that the clear sound they give is what you can never get in any other earbuds except it is only BLXBuds earbuds.

Super fast charging: You can only charge BLXBuds earbuds for just 1 hour which you can then use for more than a day. So, there is no need to panic about battery drainage. It can charge from 0% to 100% for just 60 minutes.

Good battery life: Yes before I forget, it is worth mentioning that these earbuds come with a good battery life which last for a very long time for just a single charge.

It is very affordable: Unlike other earbuds in the market who do not even offer the qualities this earbuds offer yet BLXBuds earbuds are very affordable. You do not have to spend much on getting these great earbuds.

Why should I go for BLXBuds Earbuds?

There are many reasons why you should go for BLXBuds Earbuds. Already I have explained to you some specifications of this great product. Anybody who wants to enjoy good music should not miss this product offer.

BLXBuds earbuds were ergonomically designed to fit in your ears so that you do not experience any discomfort while using them. They do not hurt your ears or cause pain as a result of long time usage. If you are a music lover, the silicone in-ear tips which give the best choice where you can choose from small to large size of the type that you want.

Because BLXBuds earbuds come with the latest version 5.2 Bluetooth, you can pair it with any device that has Bluetooth pairing. There is no need to be afraid of your earbuds not connecting with your phones.

The compatibility of BLXBuds earbuds give them the freedom to do any device at all be it Android or iOS. All you have to do is just one time pairing and it will automatically connect with your phone next time you want to use it. There will never be any need for you to start from the beginning and connect the earbuds with your phone again.

The dual speakers alone can give you the best quality sound you are looking for. The deep bass is incomparable. The noise cancellation technology provides the kind of privacy you can never get from any other earbuds if not BLXBuds earbuds.

The price is very affordable in the sense that no other earbuds of such quality can be sold at that price. Yes, I mean it. The price of these earbuds is very affordable so that your other budgets are not affected when buying BLXBuds wireless earbuds due to the high price. No, it will not affect your normal budget, the price is very affordable and everyone can afford to buy the product if they are really music lovers.

I think these reasons and many more I couldn’t write down here are enough for you to go for these great earbuds.

Who needs BLXBuds Earbuds?

Please let me remind you of something. BLXBuds wireless earbuds are not for special people. I know that this is what you may be thinking. No. It is not true, BLXBuds wireless earbuds are made for everyone no matter your class.

So if you are a music lover, you need BLXBuds wireless earbuds. This is because there are no other earbuds in the market that can give you the quality sound these earbuds can give.

If you are also a movie lover. There is no better choice than getting BLXBuds wireless earbuds because you do not get distracted by outside noise.

If you want to enjoy your privacy, there will never be any reason why you should miss BLXBuds wireless earbuds because there are no earbuds in the market that can give you the level of privacy these earbuds can give.

Are you also a podcast lover? Do you want to enjoy a crystal clear sound while listening to podcasts? This is the best and only choice for you.

Do you want to make calls without hassles so that you can hear clearly what the person you are calling is saying or the person hearing you also very clear without any cracks? Then you need BLXBuds wireless earbuds.

The price is also very affordable so you do not want to miss this product. We all need BLXBuds earbuds.

How do I connect BLXBuds Earbuds?

The connection is very simple. You do need any specialist to help you in connecting BLXBuds earbuds. All you have to do is to turn on your earbuds, then you can also turn on the bluetooth on your phone and go to ‘pair new device’. You can then search for BLXBuds and then hit the pair once you have seen it on your phone. Then it will connect.

Quick reminder please. You do not have to start this process again once you have connected it in the first place. Next time you want to use it, just turn on the two devices and it will automatically connect with your phone. That’s all.

Where can I buy BLXBuds Earbuds?

Due to some reasons, BLXBuds wireless earbuds are only available on the official website. When you buy directly from the official website, you will enjoy the huge discount that is currently going on on the official website. Just use the link on this article. And please it is true that if you would like to buy using our link, we will get a little commission. So endeavor to buy using the link on this article. You can enjoy more than 50 percent discount if you buy from the official website.

What are the prices of BLXBuds Earbuds?

Remember what I told you. The company is currently running a promo that is why they are giving BLXBuds wireless earbuds at a very discounted price you can never afford to miss. You can enjoy more than 50 percent discount.

1x BLXBuds Earbuds go for just $59.99 only.

2 sets go for $110.99 only.

3 sets go for $149.99 only.

4 sets go for $191.99 only.

Again remember that these prices are only available on the official website at automatic 50% discount. Just use the link on this article and buy directly from the official website.

How do I get my BLXBuds Earbuds if I make my orders?

You can get it delivered to you no matter your location in the world. Just make your orders and fill in your address and you will receive it no matter your location.

What are the benefits of buying BLXBuds?

Highly affordable: BLXBuds wireless earbuds are so affordable as you can see the price ranges above.

High quality sound: There is a high quality sound which BLXBuds wireless earbuds give which no other earbuds can give.

Easy management and usage: You can easily use and manage BLXBuds wireless earbuds anywhere you are no matter whatever you are doing.

Lightweight: These earbuds are not heavy. They are very light and are also compatible.

Active noise cancellation: There is no need to worry about noise from outside while using BLXBuds wireless earbuds. This is because they come with noise cancellation where you do not get distracted by outside noises.

It is completely water resistant: With the IPX4, BLXBuds wireless earbuds are water resistant and can stand any water without damage.

Ergonomic design: You can enjoy your comfort while using BLXBuds wireless earbuds because there will never be anything like pain while wearing your earbuds.

Pros and Cons

Pros.

Active noise cancellation: This great product comes with active noise cancellation where you do not have to be distracted about outside noises. You only enjoy the quality sound that this device is giving.

Very affordable: Despite being of a high quality, this device is still very cheap and affordable.

Easy to use and manage: BLXBuds wireless earbuds are very easy to use and manage. There is no need to involve any professional while using this device. You can do the connection by yourself.

Long lasting battery: The battery can last for a long time with just a single charge.

Fast charging: You only charge the battery for 60 minutes and it will charge from 0% to 100%.

Cons

No customer has ever complained about this device since they started using BLXBuds Earbuds. There are no cons.

Final Verdict and Recommendation

The truth remains that there has not been any earbuds of this kind that I have ever seen in the market which come with those qualities I have mentioned above. They are very affordable too. If you want to enjoy your comfort, there is no need for you to miss this great product. The sound is very good and clear. The battery lasts longer than any other earbuds I have ever come across. The sound quality is incomparable.

Before I end this review, there is something I want you to know. As I have already mentioned before, you should look for the qualities you want to get while going for any product. Yes this can help you avoid going for fake products that are many in the market today. That is why I am advising you to go for BLXBuds wireless earbuds if you want to enjoy the value for your money. Go for BLXBuds wireless earbuds and thank me later.

