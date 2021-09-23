Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of rape

A Canyon Country man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of rape with the use of drugs and intoxicants in connection to a reported attack earlier this year.

The arrest is in connection to a report of a sexual assault that occurred in March on the 27000 block of Sophia Lane in Canyon Country, according to Sgt. Brian Hudson, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau.

“The suspect in the assault was identified as an acquaintance of the victim’s friend,” said Hudson. “As a result of the investigation, on Sept. 22, 2021, suspect Isaac Phillips, a 20-year-old resident of Canyon Country, was arrested on two counts of rape by intoxication.”

Additional details about the case have not yet been disclosed as the investigation remains ongoing.

Phillips was booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and held in lieu of $300,000 bail.